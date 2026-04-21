MONTREAL, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Joint Forum of Financial Market Regulators has concluded its Annual Meeting held this year in Montreal, Quebec on April 15th. The Joint Forum brings together members of the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR), the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), the Canadian Association of Pension Supervisory Authorities (CAPSA) and includes representation from the Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations and the Mortgage Brokers' Council of Canada.

As part of the plenary session, members heard from Jessica Mosher, policy analyst with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), who presented findings from the OECD's research on policies to improve access to high-quality financial advice and outcomes for retirement. The research highlights key barriers retirees face and potential approaches to better support informed financial decision-making.

Angela Mazerolle, CAPSA Chair and Vice-President of Regulatory Operations and Superintendent of Pensions at the Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick, and host of this year's meeting, noted:

"As more Canadians retire amid rising costs, maintaining purchasing power is an increasing challenge. How individuals interact with the financial sector in retirement is a critical issue for regulators to continue addressing together."

Participants also heard from Bonnie-Jeanne MacDonald, Director of Financial Security Research, and Barbara Sanders, Associate Fellow, of the National Institute on Ageing (NIA), who presented Retirement Beyond Pensions: How to Help Canadians Better Prepare. The NIA focuses on advancing the financial security of Canadians in retirement through research, collaboration and policy engagement. CAPSA joined the NIA as a member in 2025.

Patrick Déry, CCIR Chair and Superintendent of Financial Institutions at the Autorité des marchés financiers, said:

"Retirees often rely on financial products and advice that span multiple regulated sectors. The Joint Forum provides a valuable opportunity for regulators to examine these intersecting areas and strengthen coordination in the public interest."

The Joint Forum also welcomed keynote speaker Jorge Tenreiro, securities litigation partner at Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, who shared perspectives on the current North American political environment and its potential implications for Canada's regulated financial sectors.

Stan Magidson, Chair of the CSA and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission, added:

"This year's discussions reinforced the importance of regulatory cooperation in supporting retirees, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty. Working together helps deliver better outcomes for Canadians as they navigate this stage of life."

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

CCIR is a national inter-jurisdictional association of insurance regulators. The mandate of the CCIR is to facilitate and promote an efficient and effective insurance regulatory system in Canada to serve the public interest.

CAPSA is a national association of pension regulators whose mission is to facilitate an efficient and effective pension regulatory system in Canada. It develops practical solutions and guidance to further the coordination and harmonization of pension regulatory principles across Canada.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney (For English media - Toronto)

Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

[email protected]

Sylvain Théberge (For Francophone media - Montréal)

Autorité des marchés financiers

[email protected]

Ilana Kelemen

Canadian Securities Administrators

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators