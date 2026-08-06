Canada's gender wealth gap persists, but remains poorly measured

An INRS study provides a first estimate of individual wealth, revealing inequalities that have long remained invisible

MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- In Canada, wealth inequality between women and men remains largely invisible because it is difficult to measure. Most data are collected at the household level, obscuring disparities between individuals within couples.

Research led by Maude Pugliese, Professor at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) and Canada Research Chair in Family Financial Experiences and Wealth Inequality, sheds new light on these disparities by providing the first-ever estimate of individual wealth among Canadians.

An INRS study led by Professor Maude Pugliese provides a first estimate of individual wealth, revealing inequalities that have long remained invisible. Professor Pugliese, Canada Research Chair in Family Financial Experiences and Wealth Inequality, also serves as Director of the Observatoire des réalités familiales du Québec and the Partenariat de recherche Familles en mouvance.

Based at INRS's Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre, Professor Pugliese also serves as Director of the Observatoire des réalités familiales du Québec and the Partenariat de recherche Familles en mouvance

Measuring inequality that has long been invisible

Using five cycles of the Survey of Financial Security (2005–2023) and applying machine learning techniques, the research team was able to estimate wealth at the individual level, a major challenge given the limitations of existing data. The analysis also includes employer pension assets, which are recorded individually.

"In Canada, the gender wealth gap is still largely flying under the radar, especially outside Quebec, because we simply don't measure it. As long as wealth is only measured at the household level, inequality within couples remains invisible. Our findings show that the gap is real and that better data are essential to inform policy," says Maude Pugliese, whose research focuses on family dynamics, personal finances, and socioeconomic inequality.

Their findings published in Canadian Studies in Population show that women consistently hold less wealth than men. While the gap varies across provinces, it has generally narrowed over time, particularly with respect to pension-related assets.

However, outside Quebec- where fewer institutional and policy mechanisms explicitly address wealth sharing - these inequalities tend to remain less visible in both data and public debate.

"By combining machine learning methods with existing data, we can estimate individual wealth more accurately. This opens the door to a clearer understanding of economic inequalities between women and men," adds Mamadou Diallo, a PhD candidate in population studies at INRS and co-author of the study.

Quebec: a distinct context with complex dynamics

The study also examines Quebec, where family policies introduced in the late 1990s, encouraging women's participation in the labour market, as well as a distinct legal framework for property sharing, may have contributed to a more pronounced reduction in the wealth gap since 2005, particularly among younger generations.

Yet similar trends can also be observed elsewhere in Canada, including Ontario, suggesting that multiple factors are at play.

"Our findings suggest that public policies may have helped reduce the gap, particularly in Quebec, but similar trends elsewhere show that the issue is more complex. Continued monitoring over time is essential," says Diana Peña Ruiz, a doctoral student in population studies at INRS and co-author of the study.

Overall, the findings highlight a critical gap in Canada's statistical systems: the lack of individual-level data on assets and debts. According to the authors, improving how wealth is measured is a necessary first step toward designing more effective policies to address inequality within households.

About the study

Pugliese, M., Diallo, M. & Peña, D. The Gender Wealth Gap in the Canadian Provinces: Predicting and Comparing the Individual Wealth of Men and Women between 2005 and 2023. Canadian Studies in Population, 52, 14 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s42650-025-00101-y

About INRS

The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training in strategic sectors in Quebec. Since 1969, as per its mission, it has actively contributed to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. INRS ranks first in Quebec in research intensity. It is made up of five interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, and Varennes, and Charlevoix, which focus their efforts on strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment (Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre); energy, materials, and telecommunications (Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre); urbanization, culture, and society (Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre); and health and biotechnology (Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre), and Ruralités durables (a center currently under development). Its community includes nearly 1,500 members, including students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

SOURCE Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

Communications and public affairs Service, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), [email protected]