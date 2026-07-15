A $3.5M Research Chair to Remediate Québec's Soil and Groundwater

INRS and its partners join forces to develop sustainable solutions to a critical environmental challenge

QUÉBEC CITY, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), in collaboration with the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP), announces a new industrial research chair for the in situ treatment of soil and groundwater contaminated by persistent and emerging pollutants. The initiative, launched with the support of TechnoRem, a subsidiary of ABS, aims to address one of Québec's most pressing environmental challenges: the sustainable remediation of contaminated sites.

ABS Logo Ministère de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs Logo TechnoRem Logo

A key environmental issue

Contaminated soil and groundwater are a considerable environmental liability for Québec. Municipalities, government agencies, and developers must contend with complex contamination issues, emerging pollutants, and limited--particularly financial--resources. In situ treatment technologies, which allow decontamination to proceed directly on site, offer an ecological, cost‑effective, and context‑appropriate solution.

Under the leadership of Professor Richard Martel, a recognized expert in hydrogeology, the Chair's team will develop new knowledge and strategies to improve in situ treatment methods and identify new applications.

"In today's environmental context, in situ decontamination of soil and groundwater is critically important. The easiest sites to decontaminate are already being treated, but persistent contaminants--buried deep underground or located beneath infrastructure--are stubbornly hard to get at and remove. With this Chair, we aim to address Québec's needs by working with industry to develop innovative and sustainable approaches capable of treating these pollutants directly at the source."

-- Richard Martel, INRS Professor and Holder of the Industrial Research Chair in In Situ treatment of soil and groundwater contaminated by persistent and emerging pollutants

The Research Chair will receive $3.5 million in funding from MELCCFP and ABS‑TechnoRem over the next five years.

An exciting partnership for the advancement of knowledge

The Chair brings together professors, engineers, and field specialists around a common goal: accelerating the development of workable and effective in situ decontamination solutions adapted to Québec's realities.

At INRS's Centre Eau Terre Environnement, a multidisciplinary team will leverage its expertise in site remediation, environmental biotechnology, industrial bioprocesses, modelling, and engineering in collaboration with other universities, including Polytechnique Montréal and UQAT (Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue). The partnership with TechnoRem adds vital operational expertise to test and validate new solutions under real‑world conditions and support their transfer to end‑users.

"In situ decontamination is essential for rehabilitating polluted sites and ensuring they can be used safely. For over 35 years, our commitment has been to improve quality of life for Quebecers. This new Chair is a reflection of our pride and our drive to innovate. With the vision and expertise of our partners, we will strengthen Québec's leadership in remediation solutions and continue to develop cutting‑edge approaches to meet tomorrow's challenges."

-- Jean‑Marc Lauzon, principal director, ABS‑TechnoRem

Research activities will follow a complete development pathway: laboratory research, intermediate‑scale testing in 2D and 3D sand tanks, and then pilot‑scale field trials. The Chair is committed to driving innovation in in situ treatment.

Tackling the most worrisome contaminants

The research will focus on substances of particular concern, including per‑ and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), petroleum hydrocarbons, dioxins, furans, perchlorates, brominated flame retardants, plasticizers, and selected pharmaceutical products. These contaminants enter the environment following accidental spills or as a result of earlier industrial practices.

They are persistent and toxic to human health and ecosystems and require treatment methods adapted to Québec's colder climate and the remoteness of some of its treatment sites.

Big benefits for Québec

Treating contaminants directly at the source will sustainably reduce Québec's environmental liability while avoiding offloading the problem to landfill sites. Less excavation and transportation of contaminated soil will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions and related nuisances.

Local communities will enjoy reduced exposure risk without need for relocation and with no disruption to surface activities. Economically, the Chair will contribute to the development of a Québec in situ treatment industry while fostering innovation and creating specialized jobs, particularly in remote regions.

"Implementation of the 2023–2029 Action Plan under the Soil Protection and Contaminated Land Rehabilitation Policy marks a decisive milestone for Québec. Land decontamination and redevelopment are strategic and essential priorities in efforts to revitalize our communities. The industrial research chair in in situ treatment will play a decisive role in this regard by accelerating innovation, strengthening Québec expertise, deploying sustainable solutions adapted to our environment, and achieving the Action Plan's objective of increasing the number of sites rehabilitated through in situ technologies."

-- Marie Andrée Vézina, Director, Soil Protection and Industrial Remediation Branch, MELCCFP

"This funding reflects the Ministry's confidence in INRS and in the work it has entrusted us to carry out. Backed by an exceptional team, recognized expertise in sustainable site remediation, and strong research partnerships with collaborators across sectors, we are accelerating the development of solutions that address Québec's needs. This Chair strengthens our Centre, brings research, engineering, and industry closer together, and aligns fully with the mission of INRS: putting science to work for Québec's economic, social, and cultural development"

-- Louis‑César Pasquier, Director, Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre, INRS

INRS will also play a central role in training the next generation of scientists to meet the growing need for sustainable decontamination.

The Chair is aligned with the MELCCFP's 2023–2029 Action Plan, which seeks to foster innovation and sustainable rehabilitation methods.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to research and graduate training in strategic niches in Québec. For 55 years it has contributed to the economic, social and cultural development of Québec. INRS is the Canadian leader in research intensity. The school is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, which focus on the following strategic areas: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. Its community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty, and staff.

About the MELCCFP

The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) is responsible for protecting the environment, ensuring the conservation and enhancement of biodiversity, and playing a leading role in climate action and the transition to a low-carbon future. Through a sustainable development approach, the Ministry contributes to addressing Québec's key environmental, social, and economic challenges.

About TechnoRem

Founded in 1996, TechnoRem brings together approximately 50 specialized professionals and technicians whose expertise spans geology, hydrogeology, water resource management, water treatment, civil engineering, mechanical and process engineering, geochemistry, mathematical modelling, and the characterization and remediation of contaminated sites.

Driven by scientific rigour and a passion for innovation, TechnoRem supports a diverse clientele in meeting complex environmental and sustainability challenges through forward-looking, tailored solutions. The company provides consulting, design, and implementation services for integrated solutions in environmental remediation engineering, as well as the management, conservation, and protection of groundwater resources. Its work is underpinned by a strong understanding of subsurface systems and a commitment to innovation.

Since joining Groupe ABS in 2022, TechnoRem has gained access to an extensive pool of specialized expertise in geosciences, materials engineering, and industrial hygiene, further strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to environmental challenges.

SOURCE Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

For further information: Service des communications et des affaires publiques, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), [email protected]