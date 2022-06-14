Canada's first Quantum Computer for Public Research

The new quantum computer, named Monarch, will be integrated with the classical supercomputing infrastructure at Calcul Quebec. "We are very excited for the opportunity to integrate our quantum computer with Narval, the largest Canadian supercomputer for public research. This is the first time, to my best knowledge, that a universal quantum computer is integrated directly with high performance computing infrastructure. This is an important technical milestone." said Dr. Alireza Yazdi, the founder and CEO of Anyon Systems.

Quantum computing is a rapidly emerging technology that harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems too complex for classical computers. Although still in its infancy, quantum computing is expected to be a disruptive technology with significant impact on national security as well as numerous industries. This has led many governments and organizations to start investing significant resources to prepare themselves for the arrival of large-scale quantum computers.

"Hosting and supporting a quantum computer will allow the research community to develop and test new quantum algorithms, while ensuring that all intellectual property developed remains the property of Canadian institutions. With the development of open-source software, this infrastructure will have a national and international scope." explained Suzanne Talon, CEO of Calcul Québec, during the project announcement.

With today's announcement, Anyon joins the very few companies in the world which have developed a universal quantum computer. The machine is scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2023 and will initially have Anyon's 12-qubit state-of-the-art quantum processor, code-named Yamaska.

This project is supported by funding from the Québec Ministry of Economy and Innovation. Calcul Québec's quantum computer will be installed at the École de technologie supérieure alongside supercomputers Narval and Beluga.

About Anyon Systems

Founded in 2014, Anyon Systems is the first Canadian company developing quantum computing platform for universal quantum computation.

Anyon Systems has started delivering turn-key Near-term, Intermediate-Scale, Quantum (NISQ) computers to early adopters. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and operates a research arm in Waterloo, Ontario.

