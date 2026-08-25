Canada's first national study seeks 500 participants to close pancreatic cancer care gaps

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society (CCPCS) is mobilizing Canada's first national, ethics-approved study examining the experiences of pancreatic cancer patients and caregivers to address stagnant survival rates for one of the country's most lethal cancers. Led by Dr. Ravi Ramjeesingh of Dalhousie University, the initiative seeks to analyze systemic gaps in diagnosis and equitable access to current treatments and management.

(L–R) Pancreatic cancer survivors Blaine Landry, Ben Perry, Stephanie Ramsey, and Jane Howie at a peer retreat they organized in Dartmouth, N.S., in September 2025 after meeting through Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society's "Peers with Pancreatic Cancer" support group.

The Society aims to recruit 500 participants to ensure the data is representative of the diverse challenges faced within the Canadian healthcare system.

"The headlines about daraxonrasib have given the pancreatic cancer community renewed hope," said Stefanie Condon-Oldreive, Founder of CCPCS. "But they have also highlighted an important question: if promising treatments aren't available to Canadians, what other barriers are patients facing? This survey will help us answer that question with evidence directly from patients and caregivers."

Patients and caregivers who would like to contribute to this important initiative can participate by completing the survey at bit.ly/pancreaticcancersurvey.

Pancreatic cancer remains a critical public health challenge:

The five-year survival rate has improved only marginally since 1998, rising from five percent to approximately 12 percent today.

In 2026 alone, an estimated 7,500 Canadians will receive a diagnosis, with 6,500 projected to succumb to the disease.

Pancreatic cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada, behind lung and colorectal cancers, and is expected to become the second by 2030.

Transforming patient data into policy

The research will identify gaps throughout the patient journey to inform national policy and drive system-level improvements in pancreatic cancer diagnosis, treatment, and management. Dr. Ramjeesingh's team will analyze the data to develop a roadmap for healthcare providers and government agencies.

This effort coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society, marking two decades of advancing research, patient support, healthcare education, and public awareness. By centering the lived experiences of patients and their families, the study aims to help close the gap between clinical capability and patient outcomes.

Interested participants can access the survey directly at bit.ly/pancreaticcancersurvey.

Quotes from patients and caregivers across Canada below:

"As a pancreatic cancer patient and a health-care provider, we need a stronger and united voice to create awareness on the impact of this cancer on patients and caregivers; establish a national reference database on treatment options and clinical trials; and lobby both the public and private sectors to increase funding for research which will lead to effective treatment of this deadly disease. I look forward to the day that a pancreatic cancer diagnosis will no longer be feared," said Dr. Floria Tsui, retired Ob/Gyn & pancreatic cancer survivor, British Columbia.

"This disease is undergoing a shocking rise in people over 60, many of whom may not have had previous health concerns. Symptoms can mimic those of other diseases which can also lead to misdiagnosis, and cannot be discovered through a simple abdominal examination," said Deborah Quaile, pancreatic cancer patient in remission, Prince Edward Island. "By having a wide range of survey results, we will be able to create new solutions and tap into ideas upon which researchers may hone their focus."

"Caregivers can become patients too, because the role is relentless--24/7 with no breaks--and their own appointments are often the first to be missed. It's not intentional, but the toll on your health is real. Our world narrows to the routine and limits of the illness, and eventually, your own health can start to suffer," said Linda Di Lena, pancreatic cancer caregiver, Quebec.

"The survey can show where patients are struggling--like getting a diagnosis in time or finding the right support. Since time is so important with pancreatic cancer, this kind of information can help people move through the system faster and get the care they need sooner," said Ben Perry, pancreatic cancer survivor, Nova Scotia.

"You never fully understand what one experiences until that experience is wholly yours. Just as we are all unique, care is unique to each individual. Information is knowledge; experience is invaluable. Analyzing and sharing that knowledge is key in pursuing proper treatment," said Bernice "Boo" Blanchard, pancreatic cancer patient, Ontario.

ABOUT CCPCS

Celebrating 20 years, CCPCS has worked to improve outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients through awareness, Canadian research funding, healthcare education, and patient support programs, with all funds raised staying in Canada. Find out more at craigscause.ca

SOURCE Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society

Media Contact: Alessia Proietti, Healthcare Education & Communications Manager, Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society, [email protected], 514-663-4149