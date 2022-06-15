In 2021, Bell secured prime 3500 MHz spectrum in urban and rural markets across the country, adding high-capacity airwaves critical to the evolution of Bell 5G on its network. Bell is now poised to deploy 3500 MHz wireless spectrum and unleash the next phase of 5G advancement. Bell plans to continue its network leadership position and deliver to customers the fastest 5G+ network in Canada, with its world-class network technology strategy and prime spectrum position.

Optimized for demanding apps and services, 5G+ is the fastest mobile technology yet in Canada. From gaming to streaming, to video conferencing, everything is expected to be faster and more responsive with peak theoretical download speeds of up to 3Gbps in select areas.

"Today's announcement reinforces Bell's commitment to provide the best networks to Canadian consumers and businesses so they can do more of what they love. I'm thrilled that 5G+ is here and with this release, we'll take the country's top-ranked 5G service to new heights with faster mobile data speeds. It's a significant milestone in the evolution of next generation communications in Canada, and we're proud to lead the way."

- Stephen Howe, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Bell

"Last year, we set out to expand our 5G footprint as part of our objective to connect more people in communities large and small across the country, and now cover over 75% of the Canadian population with Bell 5G. With 5G+, we'll offer customers a faster experience when consuming their daily content with peak theoretical download speeds of up to 3 gigabits per second. And, as new applications are developed, Bell 5G+ is future-ready for what comes next."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small & Medium Business, Bell

Bell 5G customers with compatible devices will soon have access to 5G+ capabilities, starting with those in Toronto. For all other 5G customers, until 5G+ is available in their area, they can continue to enjoy 4G, LTE and 5G on Canada's best network. Bell will work towards offering 5G+ coverage to approximately 40% of the Canadian population by the end of 2022.

Providing customers with the ultimate 5G+ experience

For many Canadians, their mobile device is indispensable in their daily lives and how they consume most of their content. Bell's unlimited Ultimate 45 and Ultimate 50 plans were designed for heavy usage, high content consumption and maximum enjoyment with features like international messaging, hotspot capability, HD video quality and 24 months of Crave Mobile. Customers with either plan already take advantage of Bell 5G and will automatically have access to 5G+ speeds, provided it's available in their area and they have a compatible device. This way they can continue to enjoy the plans they love, now with faster speeds.

Bell already offers a large selection of 5G-enabled smartphones, including ones that are or will soon be 5G+ compatible like the iPhone 12, 13 and SE, the Pixel 6 and the Samsung S21 and S22. This selection will continue to grow as new 5G+ compatible smartphones are introduced.

For more details, pricing and availability on the unlimited Ultimate 45 and Ultimate 50 plans, please visit Bell.ca/Ultimate. Further details about 5G+ and capable smartphones and other devices will soon be available on Bell.ca.

