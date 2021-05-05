LAVAL, QC, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is helping build a low-emissions energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support our natural resource sectors.

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a combined investment of $100,000 to two organizations to run zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness campaigns that will help Canadians make informed decisions when choosing their next vehicle.

The Fondation québécoise d'éducation en sécurité routière will receive a $50,000 investment for a campaign aimed at new drivers. It will provide information on eco-responsible driving and the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) to young Quebecers.

Similarly, Recharge Véhicule Électrique will receive a $50,000 investment for a campaign aimed at Canadians living in multi-unit residential buildings. It will provide residents with the tools and education necessary to prepare for the arrival of EVs.

Federal funding for both projects is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, supporting the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be ZEVs by 2040.

The government has invested over $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible to Canadians. This includes establishing a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This investment supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadians to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These initiatives complement Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which further accelerates zero-emission vehicle adoption with an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million for ZEV purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"We're making EVs more affordable, charging infrastructure readily available and reliable information more accessible, allowing Canadians to be in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future."

Annie Koutrakis

Member of Parliament for Vimy

"Our Foundation is proud to have raised the awareness of more than 200,000 youngsters about electromobility with its campaign of humorous clips, particularly thanks to Natural Resources Canada's investment."

Yves Georges

Vice-President, Major Projects, Fondation québécoise d'éducation en sécurité routière

"With Natural Resources Canada's support, Murbly was able to produce a guide to facilitate the implementation of EV stations for multi-unit housing. Murbly's guide is available across Canada and is tailored to the different regions."

Marie-Pier Corbeil

Co-founder of Murbly, Recharge Véhicule Électrique platform

