WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the federal government, the Province of Manitoba and partners today announced over a combined $25.9 million in funding to help build a 72-unit apartment building in Winnipeg.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Member of Parliament for Churchill--Keewatinook Aski, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, Member of Parliament for St. Boniface – St. Vital, the Honourable Bernadette Smith, Manitoba Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness and Naomi Gichungu, Chief Executive Director of Inuka Community Inc.

The property, located on 1510 Main, is owned by Inuka Community Inc., which is a Black-led, Women-led community real-estate developer whose vision is to create diverse communities by growing the supply of community-owned, energy-efficient, affordable housing for low-to-moderate-income households. Approximately 40% of the rents at the project will be heavily discounted to address the significant shortage of affordable rental units in Winnipeg. In addition, Inuka will lease several units to community members who have struggled with finding safe, clean affordable rental units.

The new rental housing complex will feature 30 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units. A total of 30 units of various sizes will be affordable. The complex will feature the latest green design and technologies, and all units will be accessible. The space will include a common area with tenant support services to assist community members with settlement services. In addition, community members facing affordability barriers will be supported to access affordable homeownership.

Federal funding for the project is coming from a $50 million carve-out for Black-led organizations under the Affordable Housing Fund. This carve-out will support the creation of more than 500 units.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen in generations.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian has a right to a safe, affordable home to call their own. That is why this government is collaborating with community organizations to deliver good, quality homes to areas that need them most. This project in Winnipeg, developed by a black-led non-profit organization, is part of our broader national effort to support equity-focused partners and build strong, inclusive communities across the country." – The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Member of Parliament for Churchill--Keewatinook Aski

"Manitoba is growing and our government is committed to supporting our partners in the community to build more affordable housing units to ensure communities who face systemic barriers to safe and affordable housing can put down roots and thrive in our communities. Inuka's vision of creating supportive environments for Black newcomers and other equity-seeking groups aligns with our goal of ensuring equitable access to housing for all." – the Honourable Bernadette Smith, Manitoba Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness

"Winnipeg is growing faster than it has in decades, and with that growth comes the need for homes that are attainable for all families," said Mayor Scott Gillingham. "This project shows the impact we can make when governments and community partners work together with purpose. Congratulations to Inuka Community Inc. for their leadership in creating homes that will be welcoming and inclusive for the families who need them most." – Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg

"Inuka grew out of a virtual gathering of community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. Affordable housing emerged as a significant need in the Black and newcomer communities. With CMHC's launch of the Black-led carve-out funding, Inuka set out to provide affordable housing units for Black, racialized, and low-income families. Inuka's efforts have not only focused on the physical building, but we have also built a community of potential tenants, supporting them to build credit, pay off high-interest-bearing debt, access financial training and coaching, save one month's rent emergency fund, obtain a driver's license, and find employment. We are grateful to all funders, CMHC, the Province of Manitoba, the City of Winnipeg, and the Foundation for Black Communities for investing in us. " – Naomi Gichungu, Chief Executive Officer of Inuka Community Inc.

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. A dedicated $50 million stream under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (now AHF) was dedicated to support Black-led organizations to build housing, as well as more affordable housing for Black renter households.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Funding for this project is as follows: $23,379,750 through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $1,040,000 from the Manitoba Housing and Renewal Corporation $1,504,271 from the City of Winnipeg, including $100,000 from the Housing Rehabilitation and Investment Reserve and $1,404,271 in Tax Increment Financing $41,250 from Inuka Community Inc.



