TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada, Ontario, and the City of Toronto. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Toronto—St. Paul's, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health and Member of Provincial Parliament for Eglinton—Lawrence, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson on behalf of His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto; and Jennifer McKelvie, City Councillor for Scarborough-Rouge Park, announced joint funding to rehabilitate the Historic Spadina Museum.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.18 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing nearly $1 million, and the City of Toronto is contributing more than $790,000.

The project involves improving accessibility along the pathways leading from the street to museum entrances, meeting the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act requirements. Other work on the exterior of the building will include weatherproofing and restoration of existing windows and doors.

Work will also include improvements to the interior of the museum's garage, which include converting an existing office, kitchen, and car bay space into additional programming and rental space. New flooring, lighting, and a kitchenette will also be installed, while the second floor will be remodeled to accommodate increased programming. This includes renovating the existing staircase, washrooms, and kitchen facilities. Once complete, all patrons of the Spadina Museum, including those living with disabilities, will benefit from improved accessibility and better rental and programming space.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Museums and other cultural facilities are at the heart of communities where people want to live, work and raise their families. Federal funding for accessibility and structural improvements to the Spadina Museum will ensure that residents and visitors have access to this historic landmark in Toronto—St. Paul's for many years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities right across Canada."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Toronto—St. Paul's, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to be supporting cultural and recreational infrastructure projects across Ontario, including at the Spadina Museum. Today's provincial investment of nearly $1 million will provide additional programming and rental space and upgrade this facility to modern accessibility standards, ensuring the museum will continue to serve the local community now and into the future."

Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health and Member of Provincial Parliament for Eglinton—Lawrence, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We are grateful to the federal and provincial governments' support. This funding will allow the City of Toronto to upgrade the former garage heritage building at Spadina Museum National Historic Site so that it can accommodate new public and community led programming. Adaptive reuse for increased public use will be a priority, employing universal design principles and making the building physically accessible."

Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson on behalf of His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $14.4 billion in over 3,800 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,800 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

