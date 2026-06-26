Canada on the Move: A Civic Celebration in the Heart of Old Montreal

MONTREAL, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Back for a second consecutive year, Canada On The Move will once again kick off Canada Day celebrations in Montreal. On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the streets of Old Montreal will come alive with a festive, inclusive and colourful march, bringing together citizens, families and visitors in a shared moment of pride and collective connection.

A symbolic and unifying journey

From Place d'Armes to the Grand Quay of the Old Port of Montreal, participants are invited to walk a 1.3 km route in a lively atmosphere alongside musicians and performers. Each Canadian province and territory will be represented through cultural totems celebrating the country's diversity and richness.

A moment of unity to launch the celebrations

The gathering will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the distribution of small Canadian flags. A short opening ceremony will take place at noon with the participation of Anthony Horng and invited delegates. The march will officially begin at 12:30 p.m. Participants will arrive at the main celebration site, the Grand Quay of the Old Port of Montreal, at 1:00 p.m., just in time for the ceremonial salute marking the official opening of Canada Day festivities.

An invitation to everyone

Canada On The Move is a free activity open to people of all ages. It aims to celebrate our shared sense of belonging, strengthen connections between communities, and begin Canada Day in an inclusive and welcoming spirit.

www.lecanadaenmarche.net

Facebook: @lecanadaenmarche – Instagram: @lecanadaenmarche – #CanadaEnMarche2025

This event is organized by Tandem Communication, with the support of the Government of Canada and in partnership with the City of Montreal.

Weather Advisory: This event will take place rain or shine! Only thunderstorms or severe weather requiring site evacuation could lead to a cancellation.

About Tandem Communication

Since 2002, Tandem has been designing and producing events that bring people together. With its organizational skills, creativity, and expertise, the team creates memorable and well-thought-out experiences across the country.

SOURCE Tandem Communication

Media Contact: Stéphane Guertin - 514-592-8236 - [email protected]