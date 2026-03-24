OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions and Sigrun Aasland, Norwegian Minister of Research and Higher Education, met in Ottawa, Canada on the 24th of March.

Acknowledging the Joint Statement on Strategic Cooperation between Canada and the Kingdom of Norway issued by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Mark Carney and the Prime Minister of Norway, Mr. Jonas Gahr Støre on March 14, 2026, the ministers reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in research and innovation, particularly in Arctic research, climate studies, marine science, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies. Both sides expressed strong interest in exploring opportunities to expand partnerships between their research communities, and dialogue to identify new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, for example, building on Canada's partnership in Norway's Panorama Strategy, the well-established Nordic–Canadian research funding cooperation, as well as both countries' association with Horizon Europe.

The following were identified as ways in which research and policy cooperation between the two countries could accelerate:

Quantum. Exploring mechanisms to explore shared interests and advance collaboration in quantum technologies through complementary strengths such as addressing opportunities on dual-use research, talent and early–stage innovation, including leveraging on-going initiatives such as: the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Alliance International Quantum Calls, NSERC Catalyst grants, Norway's quantum initiative and forthcoming quantum strategy, and NATO Trans Atlantic Quantum Community (TQC) events, trade missions, and other joint activities.

Exploring mechanisms to explore shared interests and advance collaboration in quantum technologies through complementary strengths such as addressing opportunities on dual-use research, talent and early–stage innovation, including leveraging on-going initiatives such as: the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Alliance International Quantum Calls, NSERC Catalyst grants, Norway's quantum initiative and forthcoming quantum strategy, and NATO Trans Atlantic Quantum Community (TQC) events, trade missions, and other joint activities. Research Security. Engaging in a sustained dialogue on research security, with a particular focus on the Arctic, recognizing that the region is both an emerging theatre for geopolitical competition and a critical landscape for research and the development of technologies that can address some of our most pressing challenges, including in climate change. Both countries remain committed to enhancing cooperation to safeguard research and innovation in the Arctic and strengthen resilience.

Engaging in a sustained dialogue on research security, with a particular focus on the Arctic, recognizing that the region is both an emerging theatre for geopolitical competition and a critical landscape for research and the development of technologies that can address some of our most pressing challenges, including in climate change. Both countries remain committed to enhancing cooperation to safeguard research and innovation in the Arctic and strengthen resilience. Arctic and Circumpolar Research. Exploring ways to expand science and research cooperation on joint interests in the Arctic, including continuing to promote cooperation in the Arctic region as Arctic nations and founding members of the Arctic Council. Both sides jointly commit to creating opportunities to increase research cooperation, promote education, and training of the next generation of Arctic researchers that meaningfully includes Indigenous Knowledge, while building respectful relationships with Indigenous Peoples and other Northerners.

Exploring ways to expand science and research cooperation on joint interests in the Arctic, including continuing to promote cooperation in the Arctic region as Arctic nations and founding members of the Arctic Council. Both sides jointly commit to creating opportunities to increase research cooperation, promote education, and training of the next generation of Arctic researchers that meaningfully includes Indigenous Knowledge, while building respectful relationships with Indigenous Peoples and other Northerners. International Collaboration and Mobility. Continuing to foster open, collaborative science that benefits both countries and the global community. Both countries remain committed to supporting their researchers accelerate discovery, share knowledge and expertise, and drive innovations that benefit our societies and economies. These partnerships help advance cutting-edge discoveries, strengthen global research networks, and accelerate solutions to shared challenges. A regular dialogue could be explored to deepen science and research relations between both countries.

Continuing to foster open, collaborative science that benefits both countries and the global community. Both countries remain committed to supporting their researchers accelerate discovery, share knowledge and expertise, and drive innovations that benefit our societies and economies. These partnerships help advance cutting-edge discoveries, strengthen global research networks, and accelerate solutions to shared challenges. A regular dialogue could be explored to deepen science and research relations between both countries. Cooperation in Horizon Europe and Eureka. Continuing to collaborate under Pillar 2 of Horizon Europe, including by hosting strategic matchmaking events. In late 2025, such collaboration centred on climate science and critical raw materials. In 2026, targeted initiatives in ocean science have begun, that align Canadian and Norwegian researchers with partners to secure funding under the 2026-27 work programme. Further Canada-Norway collaboration between companies, researchers and academics under Eureka through leadership of the Research Council of Norway and the National Research Council of Canada.

Continuing to collaborate under Pillar 2 of Horizon Europe, including by hosting strategic matchmaking events. In late 2025, such collaboration centred on climate science and critical raw materials. In 2026, targeted initiatives in ocean science have begun, that align Canadian and Norwegian researchers with partners to secure funding under the 2026-27 work programme. Further Canada-Norway collaboration between companies, researchers and academics under Eureka through leadership of the Research Council of Norway and the National Research Council of Canada. Marine Research: Continuing the strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation in all aspects of marine research, including oceanography, aquatic species, water science, and hydrography.

The Ministers emphasized that, by strengthening scientific collaboration and supporting knowledge exchange between our leading institutions, Canada and Norway are realizing a shared ambition to drive innovation and contribute to sustainable solutions for global challenges, in line with the intent expressed by Prime Ministers Carney and Støre.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada