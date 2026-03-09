Canada Nickel Secures Agreements with Hydro One to Commence Engineering for Crawford Nickel Project Power Connection

TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "the Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has signed two agreements as part of the Ontario Energy Board's approved connection process with Hydro One Network Inc. (Hydro One), enabling the commencement of engineering work to connect the Company's flagship Crawford Nickel Project ("Crawford"), located 42 kilometers north of Timmins Ontario, to Hydro One's Porcupine Station. The transmission line connecting Crawford to Porcupine Station is planned to be built for the Company via the previously announced project with Taykwa Tagamou Nation.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel Company said, "Today's announcement with Hydro One represents an important step in advancing the Crawford Nickel Project. By initiating the engineering work required to connect Crawford via a transmission line to be built by our partner, Taykwa Tagamou Nation, we are laying the groundwork for reliable power delivery and continued progress advancing Crawford. This collaboration underscores our commitment to responsible development and partnership with indigenous communities as we advance one of the world's leading nickel projects."

Under the agreements, Hydro One will commence detailed engineering and design work for the line terminal and station entrance at the Porcupine Station. This scope includes facilitation, design and procurement required to connect Crawford, as well as associated engineering work and procurement of long-lead time equipment, including a 230kV circuit breaker. Upon conclusion of the engineering work, the Company will enter into a final agreement for Hydro One to commence construction activities at Porcupine to enable grid connection of the Crawford Project.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

