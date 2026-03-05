Canada Nickel Achieves Significant Permitting Milestone for Crawford Nickel Project

Highlights

Federal review of the Crawford Nickel Project's Impact Statement is complete

Federal Assessment Impact initiated with permitting decision targeted by summer 2026

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IAAC") has formally commenced the Impact Assessment phase under the federal Impact Assessment Act ("the Act") for the Company's Crawford Nickel Project ("Crawford", "the Project"), following confirmation of the completion of the Impact Statement phase.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, said, "As we move into the Impact Assessment phase for Crawford, our focus is firmly on advancing the project with the same transparency and collaboration that has brought us this far. The completion of the Impact Statement phase is an important milestone, and we appreciate the thorough review by IAAC and the valuable input from federal and provincial authorities, Indigenous Nations, and the public. With the collaborative, parallel processing approach alongside IAAC, we anticipate being in a position to receive the federal permitting decision by summer 2026. We remain committed to working closely with all stakeholders and Rightsholders as we enter this critical next stage of development."

On November 22, 2024, Canada Nickel submitted its Impact Statement for Crawford to IAAC. Following a public comment period and technical review involving federal and provincial authorities, Indigenous Nations, and the public, IAAC provided comments on May 30, 2025, outlining additional information required to complete the Impact Assessment.

Canada Nickel submitted its responses to IAAC's comments on December 30, 2025. IAAC has advised that the information provided, together with the original Impact Statement, satisfies the requirements of subsection 19(1) of the Act. On March 3, 2026, IAAC published a notice on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry formally ending the Impact Statement phase and initiating the Impact Assessment phase.

Pierre-Philippe Dupont, Vice President of Sustainability, said, "Advancing into the Impact Assessment phase marks a significant step forward for Crawford, and builds on the extensive technical work, environmental planning, and Indigenous engagement that has gone into Crawford to date. We remain focused on ensuring the Project meets the highest environmental standards while contributing to Canada's critical minerals strategy and climate objectives."

IAAC will prepare a draft Impact Assessment Report and potential conditions based on information provided by Canada Nickel and input from federal and provincial authorities, Indigenous Nations, and the public. The draft report will include IAAC's preliminary conclusions regarding potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction and whether any such effects are likely to be significant. The draft report and potential conditions will be made available for public comment prior to finalization and submission to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Nature to inform a decision under the Act.

The Crawford Nickel Project, located in Ontario's Critical Minerals Corridor, is expected to be one of the largest nickel sulphide projects globally with the potential to support the development of a zero-carbon industrial cluster in the Timmins Nickel District. Canada Nickel remains focused on responsible development, meaningful Indigenous partnerships, and delivering long-term economic benefits for both Ontario and Canada.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™, NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the results of the timing of the commencement of construction, the expected permitting timeline, the economic impact study in respect of Crawford (including total economic contribution, job creation and tax revenue generation), the potential of Crawford and the Company's other projects, permitting, partnerships with Indigenous Nations, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

