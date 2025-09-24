MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Lands Company (CLC) will simultaneously unveil the visuals of three major real estate projects aimed at addressing the housing crisis, during the Le Montréal du Futur architectural and urban development event, open to the public from September 24 to 29. For the first time, the three projects will be presented together, accompanied by their renderings.

Three Landmark Projects to Transform Greater Montreal

In line with CLC's mission to revitalize, reinvent, and showcase high-potential sites, the three flagship projects presented by the company are designed to be visionary, with social and economic impacts that address today's housing challenges while delivering added value to the community.

Pointe-de- Longueuil : Encompassing over 5,000 residential units, including at least 20% non-market housing, this destination district will feature public access to the St. Lawrence River shoreline. The district will feature 940,000 square feet of parks and green space, a pedestrian zone, and a sustainable mobility hub.





Bassin Wellington : Located just steps from downtown, this project envisions 2,800 new units, 50% of which will be non-market housing. The site will also include a new Arts and Crafts District, green spaces, and a riverfront tourist area with recreational offerings such as a designated swimming area.





Côte-de-Liesse: Located on the grounds of the former National Film Board of Canada (NFB) headquarters, this development will feature 700 new units designed to foster social diversity and accessibility, including 50% non-market housing near the future REM station. The project will preserve cultural heritage and create vibrant family and community spaces.

"With more than 30 years of experience leading major development projects, CLC is strengthening its collaboration with governments, municipalities, partners, and citizens. Transforming three exceptional sites into mixed, sustainable, and accessible neighborhoods will help build the Montreal of tomorrow," said Pierre-Marc Mongeau, Vice-President, Real Estate, Quebec/Atlantic and Old Port of Montréal, CLC

A Strong Commitment to the Community Amid the Housing Crisis

Designed at a human scale and focused on sustainable mobility, these projects aim to advance housing solutions in response to pressing demand. Grounded in public consultation and efficient delivery, CLC's collaborative model will drive the rapid development of inclusive, well-integrated neighborhoods.

About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company (CLC) is a self-financing federal Crown corporation specializing in real estate development and attraction management. Since 1995, the Company has contributed to community enrichment and the Canadian experience, operating in Montreal and across Canada. CLC acquires, redevelops, and reintegrates surplus federal government lands into thriving communities, fostering the development of new housing. It is a recognized leader in managing iconic attractions, including the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, as well as the Montreal Science Centre and the Old Port of Montreal. The company strives to maximize economic, social, and environmental value across all its projects and attractions and is proud to have generated more than $1.3 billion in economic benefits for the Government of Canada since its inception.

