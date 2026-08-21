Canada Joins the Belém Declaration on Sustainable Public Procurement

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board announced today Canada's joining of the Belém Declaration on Sustainable Public Procurement. The Declaration, originally launched at COP30 in Belém do Pará, reinforces Canada and Brazil's shared commitment to leveraging public procurement to support sustainable development, foster innovation, and advance climate, environmental and economic objectives.

The Declaration promotes the integration of sustainability into government purchasing decisions and encourages international collaboration to strengthen sustainable procurement practices. By joining the Declaration, Canada reaffirms its commitment to using procurement as a strategic tool to support economic growth and reduce environmental impacts while delivering value for Canadians. The Declaration also supports cooperation among governments to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative approaches to sustainable procurement.

Quote

"Public procurement is a powerful tool for driving innovation, supporting sustainable economic growth, and delivering better outcomes for Canadians. By signing the Belém Declaration alongside Brazil and other countries, Canada is strengthening international collaboration to advance sustainable procurement practices and build a more resilient and low-carbon future."

- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

"Government procurement shapes domestic and international markets. By joining the Belém Declaration on Sustainable Public Procurement, Canada is using that purchasing power to lower emissions and grow the market for low-carbon technology. Our government will keep working with Brazil and other partners to make sustainable procurement standard practice."

- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick Facts

The Belém Declaration on Sustainable Public Procurement was launched by Brazil to encourage governments to progressively integrate sustainability criteria into public procurement policies and practices.

The Declaration promotes collaboration among participating governments to share expertise, tools, and best practices in sustainable procurement.

Public procurement accounts for a significant share of economic activity and can play an important role in advancing environmental, social, and economic objectives.

Through Canada's Greening Government Strategy, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat's Centre for Greening Government provides leadership toward net-zero emissions, climate-resilience and green Government of Canada operations.

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SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Mohammad Kamal, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]