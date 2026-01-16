MEADOW LAKE, SK, Jan. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Reliable and affordable high-speed Internet is essential for all Canadians. It enables access to important online resources, connects friends and families, and drives economic growth and innovation. This is why the Government of Canada is bringing high-speed Internet access to underserved communities--including Indigenous communities--in Saskatchewan.

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), announced over $11 million in federal funding for four projects to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 1,922 households in 28 rural and remote communities across Saskatchewan. This includes 193 Indigenous households.

Better, more reliable connectivity means easier access to important online resources, bridging the digital divide and increasing safety for Indigenous communities.

This funding is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to reliable high-speed Internet.

The Government of Canada has committed to ensuring that every household in Canada has access to high-speed Internet by 2030, and we are on track to meet our connectivity targets. These projects will build toward that goal, and the government will continue to invest in infrastructure that creates new opportunities and makes sure communities can benefit from all of Canada's potential.

"For people living in rural, remote and northern areas, high-speed Internet is no longer a luxury--it's a necessity. It's how people access health care virtually, start a business or just stay in touch with their loved ones. That's why the federal government made a historic commitment to provide access to high-speed Internet to 100% of Canadian households by 2030. Today's announcement that we are providing reliable high-speed Internet access to more than 1,922 underserved homes in 28 rural and remote Saskatchewan communities is about closing the gap for our province and is a major milestone for connectivity in our communities."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"Reliable connectivity is foundational to how communities work, learn and thrive. Through the Universal Broadband Fund, FlexNetworks is accelerating fibre deployment across rural Saskatchewan, strengthening everyday life and expanding what's possible by giving communities access to consistent, dependable connectivity."

– Gianni Creta, Chief Executive Officer, FlexNetworks

"Support through the Government of Canada's Universal Broadband Fund allows Access to invest in infrastructure that strengthens connectivity in the communities we proudly serve and extends new wireless coverage to additional areas in Saskatchewan. As a Saskatchewan–based not-for-profit co-operative, our focus is on building reliable, resilient networks that support people, local communities, economic participation and long-term quality of life."

– Carmela Haines, President and CEO, Access Communications Co-operative Ltd.

"Reliable high-speed Internet is essential for rural economic growth, and as a locally rooted provider, Prairie Crocus Rural Internet is proud to invest where it matters most. This expansion ensures our region has the connectivity needed to support local businesses, agriculture and remote work--today and for the future."

– Chris Yeo, President and CEO, Prairie Crocus Rural Internet

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadian households by the end of 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

Today, 96.3% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In Saskatchewan, 85.7% of households currently have access to high-speed Internet.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $215 million in connectivity projects in Saskatchewan.

The Government of Canada has launched public consultations to gather input to develop a new Rural Development Action Plan. Canadians can have their say on the programs, policies and priorities that matter most to rural communities. Their insights will help shape a stronger, more resilient future for rural Canada.

Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender diverse people are more likely to go missing or be murdered than non-Indigenous women. Better connectivity means more tools in moments of danger, helping victims of violence access critical online resources and get help when they need it most.

Building on the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act, the Government of Canada has recently launched the Prairie Partnership Initiative (PPI) to build a dynamic, sustainable and inclusive economy in the Prairie Provinces.

