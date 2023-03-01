WINNIPEG, MB, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital; Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South; and Jamil Mahmood, Executive Director of the Main Street Project, announced more than $10.6 million in federal funding for energy-efficient upgrades to Main Street Project's Martha Street Facility.

Main Street Project is a long-established community facility providing programming and social services to support those experiencing mental health challenges, homelessness, and substance use disorders. It has equally served as a welcoming and safe space for marginalized community members.

Funding will go towards modernizing Main Street Project's Protective Care facility by turning the former emergency shelter into an expanded withdrawal management services space. The building's envelope, windows, roof, plumbing, and electrical systems will be upgraded, improving the building's resiliency and energy efficiency. In addition, the facility will benefit from accessibility upgrades including elevator access to all building levels, accessible washrooms, and automated doors. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 44.8% and greenhouse gas emissions by 232 tonnes.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Main Street Project Community Health Centre delivers vital programming, health and social services to those in need right here in Winnipeg. Today's investment will enhance the Centre's infrastructure to make it more energy efficient, sustainable and accessible. This project is just one example of our work together to foster greener, more resilient communities."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Main Street Project plays a vital role in helping Winnipeg's vulnerable residents. We are proud to support this life-changing organization, while continuing to build on our government's commitment to foster a cleaner, low-carbon economy. Investments in green infrastructure will build healthy, resilient, and sustainable communities today that will allow us to prosper well into the future."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"Fostering sustainable community infrastructure ensures that people have access to welcoming spaces to gather and seek support, while taking better care of the environment. The new energy efficient Main Street Project facility on Martha Street will enable this transformative non-profit to demonstrate their continued commitment to supporting underserved community members. We will continue collaborating with our partners to provide access to resilient and safe spaces for those who need it most."

Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"Main Street Project is so excited to be a recipient of Green and Inclusive Community Buildings funding. The work we do in this community is so important. It is crucial our facilities function effectively to help people, rest, heal, recover in the way our renewed mission and vision intends. We are grateful for this timely federal investment to completely overhaul our Martha Street facility."

Jamil Mahmood, Executive Director Main Street Project

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $10,695,874 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program to this project.

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program to this project. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its objective of being net-zero by 2050.

move towards its objective of being net-zero by 2050. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

Canada's climate plans and targets - Canada.ca Overview of what's in Canada's climate plan, known as the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. This framework includes federal, provincial and territorial actions and commitments regarding climate change. Service Canada

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Anastasia Ziprick, Director of Development, Main Street Project Inc., Office: 204-982-8228, Cell: 204-792-3878, [email protected]