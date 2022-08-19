TSESHAHT FIRST NATION, BC, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced a federal investment of more than $3.4 million in a new community hall for the Tseshaht First Nation, who is investing over $1.1 million in this project.

This funding will support the construction of an approximately 7,000 square foot building to replace the community hall—a pillar of the Tseshaht community—which was demolished in 2019 after being deemed unsafe for use. The new Somass Hall will include commercial kitchen facilities, breakout and storage rooms, washrooms, modern HVAC and electrical systems, a parking lot, and landscaping around the site. Once complete, the hall will be a cornerstone of the growing community, giving residents a space for gathering, learning, and recreation. The new building will provide cultural opportunities for all Nuu-chah-nulth peoples and much-needed programming for the youth, elders, children, and families of the Tseshaht First Nation.

Quotes

"Our Government is committed to supporting infrastructure projects that build stronger, more vibrant communities. The new Somass Hall will provide Tseshaht First Nation with a new and modern community space where people can come together to learn, share stories, and grow."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Connecting with elders, youth and family members is a key part of building a strong and healthy community. The new Somass Hall will bring people together for ceremonies and celebrations, for storytelling and sharing food, and it will create lasting memories. Investments in infrastructure are truly an investment in people, and I'm so glad to see this project become a reality for the Tseshaht First Nation."

Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim

"Tseshaht First Nation thank the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia for supporting our community with this very important infrastructure investment to build a new community facility to replace the old Somass Hall that was been deemed unsafe for use and was previously deconstructed. Our Nation is experiencing the compounding impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficult work we must undertake with respect to the Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS). This investment is a welcome signal of hope when need is at an all-time high for children, youth, elders, community members, residential school survivors, and many others. A new Somass Hall is a great investment that supports Tseshaht and Nuu-chah-nulth communities; and has broader positive economic impacts for the City of Port Alberni and our entire region. Kleco, Kleco (thank you)."

Ken Watts (Wahmeesh), Tseshaht First Nation – Elected Chief Councillor

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture, and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $2.6 billion towards 395 projects across British Columbia under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 395 projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

