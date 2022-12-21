WOODSTOCK, NB, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced a federal investment of $90,000 to support two active transportation projects in New Brunswick.

The Town of Woodstock is receiving $50,000 to support the creation of an active transportation plan, which will enable it to further develop its transportation policies and help prioritize the construction of new infrastructure. The plan will provide a guide for improving the existing network to address road safety concerns and meet the needs of the residents and visitors.

The Village of Cambridge-Narrows is receiving $40,000 to support the assessment of the current active transportation system to identify potential and appropriate improvements to the community's infrastructure. By obtaining community input and assessing the current active transportation system, the Village will develop short- and long-term plans to support sustainable transportation and active lifestyles.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Active transportation networks beautify communities while helping reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. Our government will keep working with local governments to make investments that improve the daily lives of New Brunswickers and Canadians."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

We are pleased to be receiving part of the federal investment from Canada's Active Transportation Fund that will be used to help develop a much needed active transportation plan for the town of Woodstock. This plan will help guide our future decision making for the type and location of all non-motorized recreational infrastructure. We want to ensure development of our street networks encourage physical activity such as walking, biking, and skateboarding, with safety top of mind.

His Worship Arthur Slipp, Mayor of Woodstock

"The Village of Cambridge-Narrows is most appreciative of the funding from the Government of Canada's Active Transportation Fund to identify possible improvements to our current active transportation infrastructure."

Her Worship Rita Winslade, Mayor of the Village of Cambridge-Narrows - on behalf of the Active Transportation Fund Committee

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

