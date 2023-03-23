COMOX, BC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and Her Worship Nicole Minions, Mayor of the Town of Comox, announced a joint investment of more than $485,000 to modernize the Comox Community Centre.

Through this investment, the Centre will become more energy efficient and emit less greenhouse gases (GHGs). Gas-fired domestic hot water heating systems will be upgraded to more energy efficient electric heat pumps. Existing inefficient lighting will be upgraded to LED technology producing increased lighting at a fraction of the cost. Gas-fired rooftop units, which are a type of heat, ventilation, and air conditioning unit typically used on a facility, will be upgraded to electric atmospheric heat pumps, thereby reducing GHG emissions. These upgrades will enable the Centre to reduce its energy consumption by an estimated 30.2% and its GHG emissions by approximately 25.3 tonnes.

The Comox Community Centre provides a variety of recreation and cultural programs to suit all lifestyles, ages, and interests. It is equipped with a fitness studio, a multi-purpose hall, a gymnasium, and meeting rooms. The Town's goal is to achieve near net-zero emissions by 2030 and modernizing their Community Centre is the next step to making this goal a reality.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Making our buildings greener is an indispensable step towards building stronger, healthier communities. I am proud to see the Town of Comox benefit from funding to support upgrades to this vital community hub that will provide residents with access to services and programs in a modern and energy efficient facility. By working with our partners to invest in local infrastructure, we are promoting climate action and building a greener, more sustainable Canada."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Sustainability is one of the Town's priorities and is part of a decision-making pillar we use to improve the efficiency of our operations. We look forward to these upgrades and are grateful for this grant from Infrastructure Canada to our Comox Community Centre. It is one more step forward in achieving our goal of near net-zero emissions by 2030. This investment will impact our community long-term by reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions."

Her Worship Nicole Minions, Mayor of the Town of Comox

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $376,917 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, and the Town of Comox is contributing $108,915 .

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, and the is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through the green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

