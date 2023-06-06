ST. MALO, MB, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, and Darrel Curé, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of De Salaberry, announced a federal investment of more than $3.7 million to upgrade the St. Malo Arena.

The investment announced today will enable a major renovation of the St. Malo Arena, including an expansion to increase the building's overall size by approximately 10,000 square feet. The additional multi-use spaces will be able to accommodate new recreational programming for community members all year long. Improvements to the mechanical and electrical systems that service the existing facility will help reduce the arena's energy consumption by an estimated 76.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 120 tonnes annually.

Since opening its doors in 1974, the St. Malo Arena has been a significant part of the community, bringing people together for hockey, curling, and free skate days. The modernized facility will benefit people of all ages and provide a variety of recreational and multi-use opportunities to diverse groups of people and abilities such as summer camps, general fitness education, and farmers markets.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Arenas are at the heart of small towns across Canada and play a big role in bringing residents together. The federal government will continue to work with our provincial and municipal partners to invest in crucial community infrastructure like the St. Malo arena for everyone to enjoy."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"It's exciting to receive funding from the federal government. Once all the upgrades are completed, it will be amazing. We will have a multi-use facility that will serve the community and surrounding area for generations to come."

Darrel Curé, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of De Salaberry

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $3,756,912 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Rural Municipality of De Salaberry is contributing $296,667 .

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Rural Municipality of De Salaberry is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

