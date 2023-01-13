PETERBOROUGH, ON, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, and His Worship Jeff Leal, Mayor of the City of Peterborough, announced over $2.1 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements that will help protect people and property from flooding.

Funding will support a $5.44 million project to increase capacity of the Armour Road sanitary sewer, complete storm sewer upgrades, and rehabilitate the Curtis Creek channel. By rehabilitating the Creek's shoreline, as well as completing sanitary and storm sewer upgrades, this project will improve the waterway's health while reducing overland flooding, sanitary sewer back-ups, and basement flooding in nearby areas.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate related disasters returns $13 to $15 in benefits.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Flooding disasters impact municipalities across Ontario and climate change is expected to only bring more flooding. Projects like this help to protect our communities from damage during flooding events – safeguarding homes, businesses, and residents. The Government of Canada's continued partnership with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities to mitigate the effects of natural disasters will ensure Canadians can continue to thrive in a changing climate."

Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Infrastructure improvements are essential as the City of Peterborough continues to mitigate impacts of climate change. Thank you to the Government of Canada for contributing to the City's investment in the Curtis Creek project which will reduce flooding for area residents and businesses, protecting against property damage, and more importantly, protecting the safety and wellbeing of our residents."

His Worship Jeff Leal, Mayor of the City of Peterborough

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.1 million in this project through the Disaster and Mitigation Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

is investing over in this project through the Disaster and Mitigation Adaptation Fund (DMAF). On November 24 th , 2022, the Government of Canada released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the Government of released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As outlined in the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan (GOCAAP), the federal plan to implement the National Adaptation Strategy's goals, objectives and proposed targets, the Government of Canada will invest up to an additional $489.1 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) to help communities increase their resiliency against the effects of climate change.

(GOCAAP), the federal plan to implement the National Adaptation Strategy's goals, objectives and proposed targets, the Government of will invest up to an additional through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) to help communities increase their resiliency against the effects of climate change. Launched in 2018 with an initial investment of $2 billion , the DMAF helps communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes, and droughts. Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada invested an additional $1.375 billion in the DMAF.

