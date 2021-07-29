Canada Invests in Dynamic Electric Vehicle Showroom

OSHAWA, ON, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today, as part of #EVWeekinCanada, Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $50,000 investment to Oshawa Power to support a dynamic zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) virtual showroom to raise public awareness about ZEVs and their role in the transition to a clean energy future.

The project, which supports the Durham Community Energy Plan and the Electric Vehicle Joint Venture, will include the activation of Plug'n Drive's Mobile EV Education Trailer (MEET), ZEV testimonials from EV Society volunteers, and information booths from the municipalities and electric utilities of Durham Region to encourage ZEV awareness, education and uptake.

Federal funding for this initiative is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative.

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion so far to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're raising ZEV awareness right here in Oshawa. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"We know the transition to a clean energy future can't wait. It's time to shift our consumption patterns and lifestyles to reflect our commitment to a sustainable society. The Government of Canada is committed to making these responsible and green lifestyle choices easier for Canadians. To make this happen we are investing in Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, manufacturing, advanced battery cell technology and offering federal incentives for EV purchasing. An integral part of a clean energy future is raising awareness around EVs and the many benefits they provide, and that's why I'm excited by this local investment in the EV Showroom here in Durham Region."

Ryan Turnbull

Member of Parliament for Whitby

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada , compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

