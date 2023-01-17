PEACE RIVER, AB, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, announced a federal investment of $50,000 to support active transportation planning in the Town of Peace River.

This funding will support the development of the West Side Active Transportation Plan. The project will include planning and preliminary engineering work to review existing conditions and identify solutions to improve active transportation connections, particularly on the west side of the Peace River, and connecting to the new pedestrian bridge that opened in 2021. Undertaking this study will give residents a chance to weigh in on the future of active transportation in the Town to ensure that the Plan meets their needs.

Once complete, the West Side Active Transportation Plan will provide clear direction on how to close gaps in the Town's active transportation network. This will result in infrastructure investments that will support a variety of modes of active transportation and benefit the community year-round.

Active transportation encourages healthy lifestyles, provides an affordable means for Canadians of all ages and abilities to access their communities, and is helping Canada get to net-zero emissions by 2050.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Walking paths, bike networks, and other active transportation options keep Alberta communities connected and healthy. Today's announcement builds on our net-zero goals, providing Peace River with new resources to develop an active transportation plan informed by community priorities. Thank you to everyone that made this announcement possible."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"One of the goals of the Town's Strategic Plan is to 'Build a Physically Connected Community' and the Active Transportation Plan will be used to identify the long-term plan to achieve that goal. This project is an important step forward."

Elaine Manzer, Mayor, Town of Peace River

Quick facts

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

