Canada invests in active transportation in the Township of Langley

TOWNSHIP OF LANGLEY, BC, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City, announced a federal investment of $99,973 to support two active transportation projects in the Township of Langley.

The funding announced will support an assessment of Langley's active transportation networks to identify gaps and priority areas for improvement using regional best practices, safety benchmarks, and targets to review safety classifications and design standards. Maps from the study will also be made available to the public on the Township's geospatial database, helping residents plan their active trips along the safest, most comfortable routes. Ultimately, the study will support the goal for more than half of current passenger vehicle trips to be made by more sustainable means by 2030—one of five "big moves" detailed in the Township's 2021 Climate Action Strategy, which aims to reduce community emissions by 45% by 2030 and entirely by 2050.

Funding will also go towards the development of a strategy to determine the best practices for gathering information and data on the use of the trails networks, while a pilot program will begin initial data collection. The results of the study will be used to inform short-term priorities and to demonstrate the value of collecting data over the long term.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities that expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Active transportation planning projects like the ones announced today show the clean economy at work. Our decisions must be supported by sound data. We need good information to accurately guide changes to our path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This funding will help the Township make informed decisions about how to best invest scarce dollars to make sure we get to a clean economy successfully. As we look to the future, these types of projects will make it easier for residents to keep active and enjoy greener, more convenient commutes."

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This funding for data collection and a network assessment will help the Township of Langley further pursue its long-standing goals to improve Active Transportation throughout our communities. It's my hope that this will help staff and Council clearly identify real progress we can make within this Council term, and future years."

His Worship Eric Woodward, Mayor of the Township of Langley

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

