HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is making it easier for families and businesses to switch to an electric vehicle (EV) by expanding access to EV charging infrastructure across Atlantic Canada.

Today, Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $5 million in federal funding for five projects through Natural Resources Canada's Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

New EV chargers are being installed at workplaces, public on-street parking and multi-unit residential buildings in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island. The projects also include funding for two Indigenous organizations to install EV chargers serving a highway retail hub and the Halifax International Airport.

These investments are about more than infrastructure -- they are about making Canadian's lives easier and ensuring Canada leads in building the clean economy of tomorrow.

"The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to go electric by building reliable charging infrastructure where people need it. Every new EV charger we help install brings us one step closer to a cleaner, more-connected Atlantic Canada. By making it easier for people and businesses to choose electric, we're not just investing in infrastructure -- we are giving drivers more options to help power a cleaner, more-sustainable future."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Atlantic Canadians are ready to lead in the clean energy transition, and today's investment is about making sure they have the tools to do it. By expanding EV charging infrastructure across our communities, we're helping families, workers and Indigenous partners make the switch to electric while creating good jobs and supporting local economies."

Kody Blois

Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister

The Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) provides funding toward the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) chargers and hydrogen refuelling stations across Canada.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has allocated more than $1 billion in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

ZEVIP provides funding for the deployment of EV chargers and hydrogen refuelling stations.

Recipient: Nova Scotia Power

Location: Nova Scotia

Funding amount: $3,000,000

Description: The proponent will install 60 Level 3 EV chargers in public places.

Recipient: Steele Auto Group Limited

Location: New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

Funding amount: $1,300,000

Description: The proponent will install 37 Level 2 EV chargers and 28 Level 3 EV chargers at dealerships.

Recipient: Nikmaq Trading Inc.

Location: Goffs, Nova Scotia

Funding amount: $742,500

Description: The proponent will install 10 Level 3 EV chargers near the Halifax International Airport.

Recipient: Glooscap First Nation

Location: Hantsport, Nova Scotia

Funding amount: $225,000

Description: The proponent will install two Level 3 EV chargers at Glooscap Landing, a highway retail business centre owned by Glooscap First Nation. These chargers will be powered by a solar microgrid, which was developed with an investment of $200,000 from Indigenous Services Canada through the Strategic Partnerships Initiative's Atlantic Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative.

Recipient: Southwest Properties

Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia

Funding amount: $100,000

Description: The proponent will install 20 Level 2 EV chargers at multi-unit residential buildings.

