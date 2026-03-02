Canada-India Business Council Announces First Office in India

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada-India Business Council (C-IBC) today announced it will establish its first in-country office in India since its founding in 1982--marking a historic milestone in the organization's 44-year history. This expansion fulfills the vision of its founder, Thomas J. Bata, who believed that enduring commercial partnerships between Canada and India must be built on sustained, on-the-ground engagement. Today, that vision becomes reality.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment in the bilateral relationship, as Prime Minister Mark Carney concludes his first official visit to India. Against this backdrop of renewed diplomatic and economic momentum, the Council is reinforcing its long-term commitment to deepening bilateral trade, investment, and strategic collaboration.

"For more than four decades, C-IBC has championed stronger economic ties between Canada and India. Establishing a permanent presence in India is an important step forward, one that fulfills our founder's dream and positions us for the future," said Victor Thomas, President and CEO of the Canada-India Business Council. "In an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, India's economic rise presents unprecedented opportunities for Canadian businesses. Having leadership on the ground will allow us to better support our companies, strengthen business-to-government dialogue, and hopefully accelerate deal-making between our two countries."

India is projected to become the world's third-largest economy within the decade, driven by demographic strength, digital transformation, infrastructure expansion, and advanced manufacturing growth. Canada brings globally recognized strengths in financial capital, agri-food, energy, education, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing, creating powerful complementarities between our two countries.

By embedding itself within India's dynamic business ecosystem, the Council aims to provide real-time market intelligence, build local partnerships, and help Canadian firms navigate opportunities with greater confidence. The new office underscores our mandate to serve as the premier platform for executive dialogue and strategic advocacy across the Canada-India economic corridor. "We hope our in-country presence signals a clear and long-term commitment to stakeholders in both countries," said Sukesh Kumar, Board Chair, C-IBC. "This is not just an expansion, but the beginning of a new chapter in Canada-India commercial engagement."

Founded in 1982, the Canada-India Business Council is the leading organization dedicated to strengthening bilateral economic ties. Through executive dialogue, strategy advocacy, and market intelligence, C-IBC supports companies seeking cross-border growth and contributes to the long-term prosperity of both nations.

