ST ANDREWS, MB, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to safe, affordable and sustainable housing, the government today combined funding of over $8.5 million to establish transitional housing units for Métis women and children in St Andrews, Manitoba.

The announcement was made by Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services alongside the Honourable Nahanni Fontaine, Manitoba Minister of Families, Gender Equity and Accessibility, the Honourable Bernadette Smith, Manitoba Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness, and David Chartrand, President, Manitoba Métis Federation - The National Government of the Red River Métis, and Anita Campbell, Spokeswoman, Infinity Women Secretariat.

The IWS Transitional Housing Facility will comprise of ten (10) furnished apartment units, providing a safe and supportive home for up to two years, for women and their children leaving violent homes or coming out of emergency shelters. Offices for support staff, a kitchen, laundry, healing spaces, garden spaces, and communal recreational areas, and childcare will promote holistic healing in a culturally familiar environment. Wrap-around services, including trauma-informed supports, and resources will encourage survivors to make meaningful lifestyle changes, inspiring new possibilities for the future.

As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves to live free from violence. Yet, far too often, Indigenous women, their children, and 2SLGBTQI+ people face disproportionate risks simply because of their gender or identity. That's why the opening of these ten transitional housing units is so important. This shelter will offer a safe haven for those escaping violence, providing critical support in times of need. This project reflects our plan to address the national tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. It's a step toward healing, undoing generational harms, and ensuring that everyone has the safety and dignity they deserve." – Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West, on behalf of The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The first step for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people fleeing family violence is having a safe space to land. This investment will create a sense of stability for those fleeing violence and will provide access to culturally appropriate essential community services. This is just the beginning; we must continue working with communities to protect Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people and put an end to this national crisis." – The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"This transitional housing facility will provide Red River Métis women and families with safety, healing, and the supports needed to move forward. Rooted in culture and community, it answers Calls for Justice and reflects the strength and determination of the Infinity Women Secretariat and all who made this possible." – The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, and Member of Parliament for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

"As a proud Métis woman, who has borne the weight of gender-based violence, I know the transformative power that these new transitional housing units will provide for our relatives in need. As a government we are investing in Métis women, 2SLGBTQIA+ relatives, and their families, so they have a safe place to call home while rebuilding their lives in culturally appropriate space. These homes reflect our shared responsibility to lift one another up, to walk alongside survivors of gender-based violence, and to build a stronger, safer future together." – Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness, Province of Manitoba

"For generations, Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQIA+ peoples have borne the weight of gender-based violence. Today's announcement is not only about building housing, it's about restoring dignity, safety, and hope. These new transitional units represent a commitment to walk alongside Métis women and their families as they heal, reclaim their strength, and build new futures. This is how we honour those impacted by violence and ensure our relatives have the safe, supportive homes they deserve." – Nahanni Fontaine, Minister of Families, Gender Equity and Accessibility, Province of Manitoba

"The Red River Métis are a matriarchal people, and we are fiercely protective of our mothers, aunts and sisters. One woman experiencing violence in her home is too many. Sadly, this is a reality for too many, and the National Government of the Red River Métis will do everything in its power to support women as they flee family violence. The work of educating and empowering our women is an important part of the mandate of Infinity Women Secretariat, and its work they do very well. Creating welcoming, safe transitional housing for women and children is another leap forward in the effort to end violence in the Indigenous community, and we are ready to lead the way to a brighter future. I commend Spokeswoman Campbell and her team for their efforts on behalf of all our women." – David Chartrand, President, Manitoba Métis Federation - The National Government of the Red River Métis

"It is an honour to break ground today for a place that will change lives. This home will honour Red River Métis values of care, compassion and understanding. This "Community of Care" is more than a construction project - it is a promise to our women, to our families and to future generations. We are ready to help you end the violence. We will walk with you, step by step, meeting you with compassion and understanding until you leave feeling whole and ready. We will be your sisters on your healing journey, giving you our support and strength when you need it." – Anita Campbell, Spokeswoman, Infinity Women Secretariat, proud affiliate of the MMF

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2025 , the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The $420 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The funding is part of the $724 .1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304 .1 million over five years, and $96 .6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities.

was launched in to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. CMHC and ISC collaborated with Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts to form committees and develop the evaluation process.

Eligible applications are evaluated by Indigenous-led committees comprised of representatives from CMHC, ISC, Indigenous organizations, subject matter experts in shelters and housing delivery, as well as people with lived experience. This ensures selected projects are culturally appropriate and meet the needs of clients. The committees provide overall direction and prioritization, as well as review and score proposals.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Call for Justice 4.7, 16.19 and 18.25 of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls call for all governments to support the establishment and funding of shelters, safe spaces, transition homes, second-stage housing, and services for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.





Government of Manitoba - Manitoba Housing has introduced Housing Starts Here , an improved, faster approach to expanding the housing supply and ending chronic homelessness in Manitoba .

- Manitoba Housing has introduced , an improved, faster approach to expanding the housing supply and ending chronic homelessness in . Manitoba Housing prioritizes funding for projects that: Create social housing, with rent-geared-to-income set at 30% of tenants' household income (see program income limits), accompanied by support services and aligned with Your Way Home: Manitoba's Plan to End Chronic Homelessness. Create affordable housing, with rents and tenant incomes at or below the Affordable Housing Rental Program limits Are Indigenous-led, Black-led, or based in areas of rural or northern Manitoba where there is demonstrated need for housing with homelessness supports.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba .





Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of . Infinity Women Secretariat (IWS) is a proud affiliate of the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) – The National Government of the Red River Métis, with a mandate to promote, empower, and enhance the well-being of Red River Métis women and girls throughout the National Homeland of the Red River Métis. IWS engages with over 2,400+ members and strives to foster a sense of belonging and sisterhood for all IWS members within the Red River Métis community.





Funding provided for this project is as follows: $4.3 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative Ongoing operational funding from Indigenous Services $3.4 million from the Manitoba Métis Federation in contributions $880,000 from the Manitoba Government ( $630,000 from Housing, Addictions and Homelessness and $250,000 from the Families department)



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

