OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families, on behalf of the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, announced that 70 of Canada's top educators have received this year's Prime Minister's Awards. Award categories include Teaching Excellence; Teaching Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM); and Excellence in Early Childhood Education. Within these categories, awards were given at regional or national levels. Each award recipient has shown innovative thinking in their educational practices, motivating both students and colleagues to pursue excellence. These awards celebrate the educators who drive innovation in Canada by inspiring young people to reflect, ask questions and challenge themselves.

Across Canada, educators are empowering the next generation with the skills, tools and experiences they need to thrive in Canada's innovation economy. For over 30 years, the Prime Minister's Awards have recognized those who stand out for their teaching methods, dedication and ability to inspire our youth to reach even greater heights--and who share their stories to help others learn.

Today also marks the launch of the nomination period for the 2026 Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in STEM, and Excellence in Early Childhood Education. Canadians across the country are encouraged to nominate an inspirational educator who is making a real difference in their community. We want to hear about educators who are helping young people to learn in new and creative ways, helping to motivate these talented young Canadians to achieve even more.

Nomination forms can be found online until January 14, 2026, at 11:59 pm (PT).

"Across Canada, teachers guide and empower the next generation. I congratulate the 2025 award recipients and extend my gratitude to all educators for their dedication, service and contributions to building a stronger Canada."

– The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"From early learning centres to high school classrooms, Canada's educators are building the future. This year's award winners provide students with the skills and confidence to think creatively, and they ask the tough questions, push boundaries and prepare the next generation to tackle the challenges of tomorrow."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Teachers do more than teach--they ignite curiosity, build confidence and help students discover their full potential. Today, we celebrate them; they are at the heart of building a stronger education system for families across the country."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Early childhood educators bring a creative spirit, boundless energy and a genuine compassion for the children they care for. We acknowledge your hard work and dedication to teaching and developing deep relationships with children when they are away from their families. We congratulate the award recipients and say thank you for playing a pivotal role in establishing a strong early learning and child care system in Canada."

– Leslie Church, Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with Disabilities)

Since their creation in 1994, the Prime Minister's Awards have honoured more than 2,300 outstanding Canadian educators.

Award recipients are determined based on a rigorous two-tier selection process undertaken by over 100 volunteers from the education and early childhood education communities across Canada.

This year's award recipients were chosen from among 175 nominations across the country.

Partners that support the program include Employment and Social Development Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

