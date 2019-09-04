Canada helps protect communities across the City of Toronto from erosion and flooding

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Now more than ever, communities need help adapting to the frequent and intensifying weather events caused by climate change. Reducing the impact of natural disasters such as erosion and flooding is critical to keeping Canadian families safe, protecting local businesses and supporting a strong economy and the middle class.

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Member of Parliament for Beaches—East York, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Jennifer Innis, Chair of the Board of Directors, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), today announced funding for the Toronto Waterfront Erosion Hazard Mitigation Project.

This project will rehabilitate 80 structural assets along the north shore of Lake Ontario, from Etobicoke to Scarborough. Major rehabilitation will enhance the resiliency of the Lake Ontario shoreline to endure ongoing erosion risks and the increased impact of flooding events.

Once complete, this project will ensure that parks, trails, beaches, navigation channels and essential municipal infrastructure are protected from current and predicted erosion threats. The project will increase the resilience of over 10 kilometres of Toronto's Lake Ontario shoreline, including major community spaces like Bluffer's Park, Ashbridges Bay Park and Colonel Sam Smith Park, benefiting both residents and visitors to Toronto's waterfront.

The Government of Canada is investing over $33.7 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, and the City of Toronto is contributing more than $50.6 million.

Quotes

"Extreme weather events are becoming more and more common in Canadian towns and cities. It is time to take concrete steps to adapt to the impacts of climate change to ensure a safe, prosperous future for our families, our businesses and the environment. The waterfront erosion project will enhance the resiliency of the Lake Ontario shoreline while also ensuring that Toronto residents continue to enjoy the beautiful parks, beaches and trails across the city."

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Member of Parliament for Beaches—East York, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"TRCA is committed to working with all levels of government to develop stronger and safer communities by repairing erosion damage and making the shoreline more resilient to future flooding and severe weather events. The generous funding contributed to the Toronto Waterfront Erosion Hazard Mitigation Project by Infrastructure Canada and the City of Toronto will allow TRCA to undertake necessary erosion protection and restoration works for priority sites across 10 kilometres of Toronto's Lake Ontario Waterfront."

John MacKenzie, CEO, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority

Quick facts

The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is a $2-billion , 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts.

, 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, which is providing more than over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Investing in green infrastructure that helps communities cope with the intensifying effects of climate change is an integral part of Canada's transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy, which is among the commitments made under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy, which is among the commitments made under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class , is the government's plan to create more good well-paying jobs, put homeownership within reach of more Canadians, help working people get the training they need to succeed, support seniors, and lay the foundation for national pharmacare.

, is the government's plan to create more good well-paying jobs, put homeownership within reach of more Canadians, help working people get the training they need to succeed, support seniors, and lay the foundation for national pharmacare. With many municipalities across Canada facing serious infrastructure deficits, Budget 2019 proposes a one-time transfer of $2.2 billion through the federal Gas Tax Fund to address short-term priorities in municipalities and First Nations communities.

Associated links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada plan project map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Budget 2019: https://www.budget.gc.ca/2019/home-accueil-en.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Jess Harris, Media Relations Specialist, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, 416-274-2036, jess.harris@trca.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

