Canada Goose Partners with LifeSpeak Inc. to Expand Mental Health and Wellbeing Support

Canada Goose will use LifeSpeak Inc. to enhance support for employee mental health, DEI initiatives, and comprehensive wellbeing for employees worldwide

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX: LSPK), a leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and other organizations, announced today that performance luxury brand, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. ("Canada Goose") (NYSE: GOOS) (TSX: GOOS), will leverage LifeSpeak Inc.'s industry-leading solutions to enhance its workforce wellbeing initiatives.

Canada Goose will use expert-led, live, and on-demand video content, micro-learnings, and other resources from LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience to support its employees worldwide. LifeSpeak Inc. fits the company's existing culture of empowering employee choice and meeting people where they are with the flexibility to access programs on their own schedule. Employees can access expert mental health content anytime, anywhere and in multiple languages, which meets the needs of Canada Goose's global workforce. The company plans to use LifeSpeak Inc.'s content and other resources to improve employee education and engagement in mental wellbeing through team huddles, weekly round-up communications, and intranet content.

"Canada Goose has a long-standing commitment to employee wellbeing, and we're thrilled that they have chosen LifeSpeak Inc. to increase their focus on mental health," said Michael Held, founder and CEO of LifeSpeak Inc. "With a diverse, global workforce, Canada Goose will benefit from our extensive and growing library of live and on-demand tools, education, and personalized support that is designed to keep employees engaged in actively improving their mental health, and that will help the organization reinforce its culture of wellbeing."

LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience will also help Canada Goose employees access a host of wellbeing benefits and embody the brand's promise to live in the open.

"At Canada Goose, our commitment to supporting our employees extends beyond the workplace. We lead with humanity, focusing on the wellbeing of our employees and on providing a unique and supportive workplace experience," said Jess Johannson, Chief Human Resources Officer, Canada Goose. "We're proud to collaborate with LifeSpeak and offer valuable resources for information, inspiration and expert tips. Together, we're building a culture that empowers employees to thrive both personally and professionally."

To learn more about LifeSpeak Inc.'s suite of wellbeing solutions, visit lifespeak.com .

About LifeSpeak Inc.

At LifeSpeak Inc., we believe that wellbeing can't wait. LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and other organizations. With a suite of digital solutions, LifeSpeak Inc. enables organizations to deliver best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, catering to employees throughout their wellbeing journeys. The LifeSpeak Inc. portfolio of solutions spans every pillar of wellbeing, including LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, Wellbeats Wellness, Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, ALAViDA Substance Use, and LIFT session Fitness. Collectively, LifeSpeak Inc. has more than 30 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, unions, and other organizations across the globe. Insights from LifeSpeak Inc.'s digital and data-driven solutions empower organizations and individuals to take impactful action to address gaps in wellbeing, ultimately enhancing workplace performance outcomes. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn ( http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc ), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com .

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose is a performance luxury outerwear, apparel, footwear and accessories brand that enables all people to thrive in the world outside. We are globally recognized for our commitment to Canadian manufacturing and our high standards of quality, craftsmanship and functionality. We believe in the power of performance, the importance of experience, and that our purpose is to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. For more information, visit www.canadagoose.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, and individuals' participation in LifeSpeak Inc.'s programs.

In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology and phrases such as "forecast", "target", "goal", "may", "might", "will", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "indicate", "seek", "believe", "predict", or "likely", or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information, including references to assumptions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events, circumstances or performance.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by LifeSpeak Inc. as of the date of this release, is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in LifeSpeak Inc.'s annual information form for fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 dated March 31, 2023, and in other periodic filings that LifeSpeak Inc. has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under LifeSpeak 's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect LifeSpeak Inc. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this release. LifeSpeak Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.

For further information: Aimee Gindin, [email protected], Chief Marketing Officer, LifeSpeak Inc.; For investor inquiries, please contact: Michael McKenna, [email protected], Chief Financial Officer & Secretary, LifeSpeak Inc. Or: Adam Peeler, on behalf of: LifeSpeak Inc., 416.427.1235, [email protected]