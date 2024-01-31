Brand taps fellow-Canadian and NBA All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to launch the campaign as newest Global Brand Ambassador

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Goose announced the launch of a collaboration with Brooklyn-based fashion brand, KidSuper, as part of its multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA).

NBA All-Star and Canada Goose Global Brand Ambassador, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wearing the Crofton Puffer in Purple Crowd. (CNW Group/Canada Goose) KidSuper designer, Colm Dillane wearing the Crofton Puffer in Landscape. (CNW Group/Canada Goose) Canada Goose & NBA Collection with KidSuper ‘Play in the Open’ campaign. (CNW Group/Canada Goose)

Coinciding with the launch of this collaboration comes the announcement of Canada Goose's newest Global Brand Ambassador, NBA All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. To kick-start the multi-year partnership with Gilgeous-Alexander, he appears as a protagonist in the Canada Goose & NBA with KidSuper global campaign. Known for his superior skills on the court, Gilgeous-Alexander has also made an impact off the court, emerging as one of the most influential men in fashion in the NBA, named GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Year in 2022.

"The NBA, and many of its players, have become purveyors of taste and style. Shai, our newest Global Brand Ambassador, is at the top of his game across every facet of performance, style, and culture – much like Canada Goose has been for more than 65 years," said Dani Reiss, Chairman & CEO, Canada Goose. "Colm's designs for the Canada Goose & NBA collection with KidSuper perfectly capture the connection between culture and community the NBA is known for, infused with Canada Goose's iconic performance luxury DNA."

The limited-edition Canada Goose & NBA Collection with KidSuper is a testament to community building through art, culture and sports, and a bold and energetic take on streetwear – all infused with KidSuper's unique approach to design and Canada Goose's iconic craftsmanship and warmth. Artist, designer, and founder of KidSuper, Colm Dillane's maximalist creations embody creativity and fun, often adorned with his own figurative paintings and drawings that capture the energy of eclectic and cultured communities. This uniquely whimsical, lighthearted approach is featured in the Canada Goose & NBA All-Star collection with KidSuper, seamlessly fused with the superior function and performance of Canada Goose.

The Canada Goose & NBA Collection with KidSuper invites fans on a journey of discovery through KidSuper's unique lens. The limited-edition capsule collection evokes a childlike sense of wonder, brought to life in bold, energetic and innovative designs exploring the natural world and the joy of a close-knit community.

"I approach life as an adventure, every single day and I'm constantly inspired by communities with a distinct culture at their heart – whether in fashion, art, sport or music," said Dillane. "It's been a real collaborative partnership with Canada Goose, pushing the boundaries of art and design to create a truly original collection that brings together fun and functionality."

Colm Dillane of KidSuper's original artwork is central to the collection, with pieces featuring two unique works. The first, 'Purple Crowd,' depicts an abstract group of excited fans within a stadium, paying homage to human connectivity through sports in celebration of the 2024 NBA All-Star game. The second, 'Landscape,' illustrates snowy mountain peaks with frozen waters below, exemplifying the Canada Goose 'Live in the Open' ethos.

Available in Canada Goose stores and at canadagoose.com on February 8, 2024, the capsule collection comprises of four high-performances pieces:

The Reversible Fleece Jacket for KidSuper is fabricated using Multi Pile Fleece made with 64% Wool (25% Recycled), 30% Polyester (45% Recycled), 5% Nylon. With three distinctive pile heights for an unmistakable texture and hand feel, this fabric is lined with 100% recycled jersey, and is naturally breathable with built-in stretch. The fleece depicts the abstract topography of a lush moss landscape, complete with complimentary green hues and dimensional textures. Reverse the jacket to Recycled Feather Light Ripstop for a clean finish and subtle tonal branding.





is fabricated using Multi Pile Fleece made with 64% Wool (25% Recycled), 30% Polyester (45% Recycled), 5% Nylon. With three distinctive pile heights for an unmistakable texture and hand feel, this fabric is lined with 100% recycled jersey, and is naturally breathable with built-in stretch. The fleece depicts the abstract topography of a lush moss landscape, complete with complimentary green hues and dimensional textures. Reverse the jacket to Recycled Feather Light Ripstop for a clean finish and subtle tonal branding. For two looks in one, the Reversible Vest for KidSuper is crafted from shiny Feather-Light Ripstop fabric (made with 100% recycled nylon) for lightweight durability, and available in both prints, with 'Landscape' on one side and 'Purple Crowd' on the reverse side.





is crafted from shiny Feather-Light Ripstop fabric (made with 100% recycled nylon) for lightweight durability, and available in both prints, with 'Landscape' on one side and 'Purple Crowd' on the reverse side. Also crafted from shiny Feather-Light Ripstop fabric (made with 100% recycled nylon), the Crofton Puffer for KidSuper is available in both 'Purple Crowd' and 'Landscape' prints. With features including packability, ultra light-weight fill, down-filled adjustable hood, storm flap and two-way zipper, the Crofton Puffer for KidSuper is versatile and easy to pack away on the go.





is available in both 'Purple Crowd' and 'Landscape' prints. With features including packability, ultra light-weight fill, down-filled adjustable hood, storm flap and two-way zipper, the Crofton Puffer for KidSuper is versatile and easy to pack away on the go. The Jacquard Toque for KidSuper is double-layered and crafted from a Merino Wool Blend (crafted from 50% merino wool and 50% acrylic), offering exceptional softness and breathability, and comes in both custom prints.

Canada Goose's promise to inspire and enable all people to thrive in the outside world is an integral part of both the collection and the NBA and Canada Goose 'Play in the Open' campaign. Now in it's fourth year, 'Play in the Open' encourages freedom of expression without judgement. This year's campaign, directed by Common Good Director, Jamie Webster, features Colm Dillane one of the protagonist, alongside an eclectic cast of KidSuper characters, being guided on a hike up a mountain by Canada Goose Global Brand Ambassador, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The campaign exemplifies the very inspiration for the collection – the intersection of adventure, sports and community.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday February 18, 2024. Fans can experience the collection firsthand and step into the Canada Goose content studio at NBA Crossover, the NBA's premier immersive fan event that will take over the Indiana Convention Center from Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18. The weekend-long event will showcase the intersection of basketball and culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose is a performance luxury outerwear, apparel, footwear and accessories brand that inspires all people to thrive in the world outside. We are globally recognized for our commitment to Canadian manufacturing and our high standards of quality, craftsmanship and functionality. We believe in the power of performance, the importance of experience, and that our purpose is to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. For more information, visit www.canadagoose.com.

About KidSuper

KidSuper was created by Colm Dillane.

Although KidSuper is best known as artist and designer, Colm Dillane's clothing label, he prefers to brand all of his creative ventures under this moniker. KidSuper is a creative collective that designs and makes clothes; paints and does art shows; records music; and makes films and music videos, all out of KidSuper's Brooklyn space.

KidSuper is a platform for Colm's abounding creativity, and its success has made the artist and designer an unexpected reference in American fashion. Dillane firmly believes that enthusiasm is contagious, and that whatever you do, giving it the utmost enthusiasm will capture people's heart. "When you are little, you believe you can do anything and that everything is possible – you're young and you're free. KidSuper lives by that philosophy."

Colm Dillane/KidSuper won the 2021 special Karl Lagerfeld Prize at the prestigious LVMH Prize and the 2022 CDFA /Vogue Fashion Fund, was nominated for the 2022 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Award, then the following year nominated for the 2023 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award. He was invited to guest design the Louis Vuitton Homme Fall/Winter 2023 Collection and entered the BoF500 list in 2023.

About NBA All-Star 2024

NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis, hosted in conjunction with the Indiana Pacers, will bring together the most talented and passionate players for a global celebration of the league. The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home to the Indiana Pacers, at 8 p.m. ET. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 22nd consecutive year, marking Turner Sports' 39th year of NBA All-Star coverage. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will also host NBA Rising Stars on Friday, February 16 and Lucas Oil Stadium will be home to the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 16 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, February 17.

