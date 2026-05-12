Canada, Get Ready to Assemble: M&M'S and Marvel Team Up for the Ultimate Collaboration

The heroic partnership brings limited-edition packs, exclusive prizes, and pop-up adventures for Toronto fans

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada, get ready to assemble…for the next chapter in an exciting relationship! M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, and The Walt Disney Company have launched a global campaign between M&M'S and Marvel, and a brand new mission is unfolding up north.

Green M&M'S lentil in Sankofa Square (CNW Group/Mars, Incorporated)

"At Mars, our global relationship with Disney has always been rooted in a shared belief in the power of fun and creating meaningful moments of connection," said Rankin Carroll, Chief Brand Officer, Mars Snacking. "M&M'S and Marvel fans share a passion for characters and storytelling. This next phase of our collaboration combines the best of both brands to deliver immersive experiences, content, and new ways for fans to engage. By leading with what our consumers love, we're inspiring fun, fandom and connection in a way only our two brands can."

The M&M'S Spokescandies are such big Marvel fans that when the call came to visit Marvel Studios this spring, they sprang into action like true super heroes. Each Spokescandy is convinced it's their big break-- but, is the spotlight really calling, or are they just the snack for the set's craft services table? Canadians will have to follow along and see as the iconic M&M'S Spokescandies audition for their Marvel dream roles ⎯ putting their twist on iconic super heroes and celebrating the fan in all of us.

This May, as these two iconic universes collide, another epic adventure will unfold across Toronto, with local residents given the chance to prove they have the power to join the lineup at the M&M'S Hero Studio pop-up. Torontonians can follow along @mmscanada and stay tuned as giant M&M'S descend on the city to unlock access to this pop-up adventure. The activation – open to the public May 21 to 31 at 938 Queen Street West – will invite fans to enter the casting suite, take on hero-worthy challenges, and fuel up with M&M'S along the way.

From April 1 through August 31, 2026, fans nationwide can also turn any M&M'S purchase into an epic adventure by entering for a chance to win a Grand Prize Disney Cruise vacation or one of 44 secondary prizes at MarsContest.ca. To celebrate the fan in everyone, the promotion also features an interactive digital game that awards players bonus entries for every point scored.

"Our M&M'S Spokescandies found their way to Marvel Studios and were given the chance to audition to become real heroes. Now, we're giving Toronto a turn!" explains Patrick Zeng, Marketing Head - Mars Snacking Canada. "We're excited to watch the city step into the spotlight and prove they've got the power to join this heroic lineup."

"We have a wonderful long-term relationship with Mars that enables us to come together in exciting ways," said Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Alliance Marketing & Creative at The Walt Disney Company. "The Marvel Universe has built a rich legacy through iconic storytelling, resonating with generations of fans, and it was fun to imagine what could happen if M&M'S Spokescandies were part of that fandom, too. The result is an engaging global campaign that honours fans of both brands, celebrating moments of connection and fun!"

The collaboration will also come to life in the candy aisle with character mashups featured on seven limited-edition M&M'S x Marvel packs.

These mashups include Yellow as Wolverine, Red as Deadpool, Blue as Daredevil, Purple as Elektra, Green as She-Hulk, Brown as Yelena and Orange as Red Guardian and are available now in milk chocolate, peanut, peanut butter and minis across Canada at Loblaw, Walmart, Dollarama and more. Plus, fans can scan the QR code on the packs for a chance to win epic prizes and dive deeper into the colorful collaboration.

And this story keeps unfolding! Throughout 2026, consumers in Canada and more than 65 markets around the world can expect more exciting crossover moments, fun content, limited-edition products, and out of this world perks, alongside in-store experiences.

Visit @mmscanada to explore more about Canada's M&M'S and Marvel collaboration. Those who think they have what it takes are also invited to join us on-site at the Hero Studio this May as two iconic universes collide for one epic adventure. Because when it comes to adventure, "It's More Fun Together."

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles -- Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom -- inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

ABOUT THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

For more information: Courtney Eves, [email protected]