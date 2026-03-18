Mars Canada Invests $180 Million to Strengthen Manufacturing, Innovation, and Workplaces Across Ontario

Strategic upgrades across Mars facilities expand production capacity, drive sustainability, and modernize operations for the future of Canadian manufacturing

The $180 million investment is distributed across the company's four Ontario-based manufacturing sites to enhance Mars Snacking, Pet Nutrition, Food & Nutrition, and Royal Canin operations.

Over $100 million of the total investment is allocated to three transformational packaging line upgrades to accelerate long-term performance and increase production capacity.

With over 100 years of history in the country, the investment signals the company's long-term commitment to fueling Canada's economic growth.

BOLTON, ON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Mars, Incorporated, the maker of iconic snacking, food, and pet brands, including MARS® Bars, MALTESERS®, TEMPTATIONS™, Ben's Original™ and ROYAL CANIN®, is announcing the completion of a $180 million investment to accelerate manufacturing innovation and workplace modernization across its four Ontario facilities. This investment strengthens the company's long-term commitment to fueling Canada's economic growth by advancing local manufacturing, modernizing workplaces, and supporting Canadian communities. Spanning 2022–2026, it underscores Mars Canada's dedication to its consumers, Associates, and partners--bringing its total investment in Canadian operations to nearly $400 million since 2015.

Mars, Incorporated, the maker of iconic snacking, food, and pet brands, including MARS Bars®, is announcing the completion of a $180 million capital expenditure investment. (CNW Group/Mars, Incorporated) (CNW Group/Mars, Incorporated)

"Rooted in more than a century of Canadian history, this investment represents both the future of our industry and our unwavering commitment to the Canadian market and economy," said Ellen Thompson, General Manager, Mars Snacking Canada. "For generations, Mars has been proud to make, invest, and grow in Canada. These upgrades reflect our continued focus on advancing innovation, sustainability, and workplace modernization, ensuring our business continues to thrive and contribute to Canada's economic vitality for years to come."

More than $100 million of the investment focuses on three major packing line transformations at Mars facilities - strengthening long-term performance, boosting reliability, and increasing production capacity to produce new formats that meet evolving consumer tastes.

Across Mars Snacking, Pet Nutrition, Food & Nutrition, and Royal Canin, the investment also introduces best-in-class safety equipment systems and sustainability improvements designed to advance both operational excellence and environmental performance.

Mars Pet Nutrition (Bolton) – Investing $86M to enhance manufacturing capabilities and sustainable operations, resulting in a 50% increase in production capacity of TEMPTATIONS™ care and treat operations, a 15% reduction in the site's water use, and 13% reduction in the site's gas and hydro consumption. The Bolton site also celebrates 40 years of operations this fall, marking four decades of innovation, growth, and community impact.

Investing to enhance manufacturing capabilities and sustainable operations, resulting in a 50% increase in production capacity of TEMPTATIONS™ care and treat operations, a 15% reduction in the site's water use, and 13% reduction in the site's gas and hydro consumption. The Bolton site also celebrates 40 years of operations this fall, marking four decades of innovation, growth, and community impact. Mars Snacking (Newmarket) – Investing $40M in transformational packaging line upgrades responsible for producing household favourites such as MARS® Bars, 3 MUSKATEERS®, MILKY WAY® Standard and MILKY ® WAY Midnight. The upgrades delivered a 25% increase in overall production capacity the filled line could run, a 40% reduction in the filled bar line's electricity usage, and a 75% reduction in the line's compressed air consumption. Annual energy savings from the transformation are roughly 440,487kilowatt hours per year.

Investing in transformational packaging line upgrades responsible for producing household favourites such as MARS® Bars, 3 MUSKATEERS®, MILKY WAY® Standard and MILKY ® WAY Midnight. The upgrades delivered a 25% increase in overall production capacity the filled line could run, a 40% reduction in the filled bar line's electricity usage, and a 75% reduction in the line's compressed air consumption. Annual energy savings from the transformation are roughly 440,487kilowatt hours per year. Mars Food & Nutrition (Bolton) – Investing $17M to enhance production lines for Ben's Original™ and other brands in the Food & Nutrition portfolio, increasing capacity by 8% and reducing the site's energy usage by 93 kilowatt hours per day. This spring, the facility also marks its 25 th anniversary in Bolton, celebrating a proud legacy of quality, innovation, and sustained growth.

Investing to enhance production lines for Ben's Original™ and other brands in the Food & Nutrition portfolio, increasing capacity by 8% and reducing the site's energy usage by 93 kilowatt hours per day. This spring, the facility also marks its 25 anniversary in Bolton, celebrating a proud legacy of quality, innovation, and sustained growth. Royal Canin, a Mars Company (Guelph) – Investing $39M to modernize operations, resulting in elevated safety and quality standards, and strengthen manufacturing capabilities across the facility, resulting in a 12% increase in production capacity, a 12% reduction in the site's thermal energy use, and an 11% reduction in electrical energy use.

With more than a century of operations in Canada, Mars continues to invest in both its people and its production, driving innovation, sustainability, and long-term growth across its Ontario facilities. The company's 1,800 dedicated Associates in Bolton, Newmarket, and Guelph are central to its success, helping strengthen local communities, the Canadian economy and advance Canadian manufacturing for generations to come.

General Manager Quotes:

"As we mark 40 years of operations in Bolton, producing trusted brands like PEDIGREE®, TEMPTATIONS™ and WHISKAS®, this investment underscores our commitment to Canadian manufacturing and innovation. We look forward to continuing to serve the evolving needs of our customers, our community and pet parents, while furthering innovation for the future growth of the category," said Romain Dumas, General Manager, Mars Pet Nutrition, Canada.

"This investment in our manufacturing capabilities marks a significant milestone for our Canadian operations. By modernizing our facilities, we're fueling future growth and helping ensure our beloved products, like Ben's Original ™, continue to be enjoyed by generations to come. As our Bolton Food Plant celebrates 25 years this year, this investment reflects both pride in our legacy and confidence in what lies ahead," stated Derin Bello, General Manager, Mars Food & Nutrition, Canada.

"By investing in manufacturing here in Canada, we're strengthening the resilience of our operations while unlocking new opportunities for our pet owners, Associates, and communities. These upgrades position us to deliver long term value, driving innovation, supporting local economies, and ensuring we can continue to meet the needs of Canadian consumers today and in the future," stated Rob Lunn, General Manager, Royal Canin Canada.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles -- Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom -- inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

For further information: Mars Canada: Nina Solomun, [email protected]