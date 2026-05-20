New Deloitte report commissioned by The Kidney Foundation of Canada calls for early intervention to prevent up to 32% of kidney failure cases.

OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Chronic kidney disease (CKD), impacting over 4 million Canadians, now costs the Canadian economy more than $11.7 billion each year, according to a new report commissioned by The Kidney Foundation of Canada, underscoring growing pressure on both the health system and the broader economy.

Building on The Kidney Foundation's National Strategic Framework for Chronic Kidney Disease, the report provides new economic evidence to support its adoption and implementation, demonstrating how earlier detection and improved disease management can reduce long-term costs and improve patient outcomes.

As the 11th leading cause of death in the country, CKD was responsible for nearly 8,000 deaths in 2021. The disease remains significantly underdiagnosed, as its early stages are often asymptomatic and testing of at-risk populations is not routinely performed. As a result, many patients are not identified until the disease has progressed, limiting opportunities for timely intervention and increasing both clinical and economic burden.

"This is more than a health care crisis affecting those living with chronic kidney disease, it is a growing economic pressure on our health system and workforce," said Elizabeth Myles, National Executive Director, The Kidney Foundation of Canada. "This is an urgent issue. Chronic kidney disease is one of Canada's fastest-growing and costliest chronic health conditions. The good news is we now have clear evidence that earlier detection and better management can significantly reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. The National Strategic Framework for CKD provides the roadmap. What's needed now is coordinated, urgent government action to implement it."

The analysis, produced by Deloitte, finds that most costs are driven by late-stage disease, when treatment is most expensive and outcomes are hardest to improve. This is despite clear evidence that targeted screening, improved access to treatment, and earlier care can slow progression and reduce reliance on high-cost interventions. More than 90% of early-stage CKD cases remain undiagnosed, limiting opportunities to slow disease progression and avoid costly treatments such as dialysis and transplantation.

"I know firsthand how life-changing early diagnosis can be. So many people are diagnosed too late. Investing in earlier detection and better disease management gives patients like me a chance at longer, healthier lives," says Kacey Neely, a chronic kidney disease patient awaiting her second transplant.

The report demonstrates that targeted improvements in CKD management, such as increasing early detection through targeted screening of high-risk populations (including individuals with diabetes and hypertension, as well as marginalized groups like Indigenous communities), expanding access to effective therapies, and improving transplant capacity, could prevent a significant number of kidney failure cases and generate billions in savings over time, including up to $4.1 billion annually by 2050. Even modest improvements could reduce future costs by more than $1 billion annually.

These findings reinforce the priorities outlined in the National Strategic Framework for Chronic Kidney Disease, which calls for a shift from a reactive, high-cost system to a more sustainable and resilient health care system focused on prevention, early detection, equitable access, and data-driven decision-making.

Without action, CKD is projected to affect more than 6.2 million Canadians by 2050, placing increasing strain on provincial health budgets and the broader economy.

The release of this report marks a critical next step in advancing The Kidney Foundation's national effort and reinforces the urgent need for governments to act on the framework and address the growing burden of kidney disease.

To learn more about The Kidney Foundation of Canada's National Strategic Framework for CKD, please visit kidney.ca.

About The Kidney Foundation of Canada

The Kidney Foundation of Canada is the leading charity committed to eliminating the burden of kidney disease. Efforts include funding innovative research, advocating for improved access to high quality care, increasing public awareness of kidney health and organ donation, and providing education and support to the over 4 million Canadians affected by kidney disease. Learn more at kidney.ca.

SOURCE The Kidney Foundation of Canada

Media Contact: Wendy Kudeba, Director, Marketing & Communications, The Kidney Foundation of Canada, 289-329-0757, [email protected]