Canada Faces a Crave Conundrum; barBURRITO Just Solved it.

BUILT FOR CRAVES. BAR RAISED.™

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - National barBURRITO Day lands on April 2. To celebrate, the brand is inviting Canadians to experience its $6.99 offer on any regular burrito or bowl. Available for one day only, this event serves as the official launch of the brand's new rallying cry: BUILT FOR CRAVES. BAR RAISED.™

The Bar Raised

National barBURRITO Day is April 2, 2026. barBURRITO is Built for Craves. Bar Raised. $6.99 burrito deal announced. (CNW Group/barBURRITO)

Every morning, in more than 400 kitchens from Vancouver Island to the Maritimes, the same ritual plays out. Dried beans go on low and slow. Avocados are hand-mashed. Proteins are prepared in-house. Salsas are chopped fresh. Before a single guest walks through the door or opens the app, barBURRITO has already earned the crave.

No shortcuts. No contracted commissaries. Just locally owned and operated restaurants. Each one run by a member of the community it serves, executing the same Fresh Build standard every single day.

"The quick-serve scene has trained Canadians to accept less than they should," says Alex Shtein, President of barBURRITO. "Processed ingredients, centralized production, and the illusion of freshness have become the norm. We built barBURRITO to challenge that with real food, made fresh, by teams who prepare what they serve. April 2 is where we put that standard in front of the entire country."

From Fast-Fix Routine to New Ritual

On April 2, our BUILT FOR CRAVES. BAR RAISED.™ motto becomes an invitation. At $6.99, the price is designed to make it very hard to say no, and even harder to go back to processed alternatives.

"This isn't just a promotion; it's a declaration," says Marina Baric, newly appointed VP of Marketing. "Our mission is simple: to become Canada's choice for fast, fresh and abundant quick eats. barBurrito never compromises flavour or hides behind a label you can't understand. We are talking clean, whole ingredients like our fresh-made-daily burrito sauce to our expertly seasoned chicken. This is the real fuel Canadians can feel good about. National barBURRITO Day on April 2 is us saying: come satisfy your crave."

The Built for Craves Standard at Scale

barBURRITO is Canada's largest Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant chain with more than 400 locations across Canada, and the only one at national scale operating a true fresh build model in-house, daily, across every location. While others have scaled by removing the cook from the kitchen, barBURRITO scaled by doubling down on it.

Its franchise system is built entirely on owner-operators, not corporate-run stores. This means every kitchen is led by someone personally invested in the quality of every bite. Real food, built fresh, at scale.

National barBURRITO Day -- April 2 Only

On the biggest day in the category, barBURRITO is putting its standard in front of every Canadian who's ever settled for less.

The Hero: Any Regular Burrito or Bowl for $6.99

Regular options include Mild/Spicy Chicken, Ground Beef, Pulled Pork, Bean or Veggie Ground.

Regular options include Mild/Spicy Chicken, Ground Beef, Pulled Pork, Bean or Veggie Ground. The Full Crave: Add on a bottled beverage + chips & salsa or queso for $4.99

The Access: In-store or via the barBURRITO App

The Delivery: $9.99 via third-party partners, with $0 delivery fees for the day.

The Road Ahead

National barBURRITO Day is the opening statement and barBURRITO looks forward to showing Canadians exactly what BUILT FOR CRAVES. BAR RAISED.™ looks like when firing on all burners.

"We're not trying to win one day in April," says Baric. "We're building a brand Canadians come back to every day. The crave has to be earned. And we're all in on earning it."

About barBURRITO

barBURRITO™ is Canada's largest Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant chain, with more than 400 locations operating coast to coast. Founded on the belief that bold flavour is built not bought, barBURRITO prepares everything fresh in-house daily. No shortcuts. No compromises. Built for Craves. Bar Raised.™ | barburrito.ca

SOURCE barBURRITO

Media Contact: Heather Kirk, [email protected], 416 500 1752