BarBURRITO Launches Bold New Brand Platform and Summer Campaign to Fuel Canada's Cravings

Canada's Largest Mexican-Inspired Quick-Service Restaurant Chain Launches Refreshed Identity and New Daily Value Program Ahead of a Summer of Soccer

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - barBURRITO™, Canada's largest Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant chain unveils a new national brand platform and Daily Crave™ value program promoted by Canadian Men's National Team defender Alistair Johnston and Toronto creator Lucas Lopez.

Alistair Johnston and Lucas Lopez aka “Coach Burrito” invite Canadians to barBURRITO this summer for $9.99 Daily Craves.

The new brand identity introduces an updated logo, refreshed visual system and a new Built for Craves™ positioning. Designed to highlight what has long differentiated the brand -- fresh ingredients, in-house preparation and food built to order -- the move pairs with a more current reflection of its spirit and service culture.

Launching as Canada prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, the campaign affirms barBURRITO's commitment to serving fresh, made-to-order food every day across its growing network of restaurants.

"This summer marks an important milestone for barBURRITO," said Marina Baric, Vice President of Marketing.

"Consumers have increasingly come to expect convenience at the expense of freshness. At barBURRITO, we've always believed great food should deliver both. BarBURRITO has partnered with two distinctly Canadian personalities to expand the brand's fan base."

Canadian Men's National Team defender Alistair Johnston brings a reputation for consistency, preparation and performance at the highest levels of the sport.

Joining him is Toronto-based creator Lucas Lopez, known for his comedic digital content and 4-million online audience. Lopez introduces Coach Burrito, an original barBURRITO campaign character – part motivational coach, part burrito enthusiast – fully committed to helping Canadians satisfy their cravings.

"Proudly Canadian-owned and operated, we're excited to celebrate a summer when soccer will capture the attention of the entire country," added Baric. "Alistair and Lucas don't seem like an obvious pair -- a Celtic FC defender and a comedian with four million followers -- but they play well together, and that's so on-brand for us."

The campaign will run nationally across TSN, Sportsnet, CTV, Global and Crave throughout the summer starting today. Until July 5, guests can also enjoy free delivery on the barBURRITO app and website.



"With our new brand platform, refreshed identity and Daily Crave program, the best part for Canadians is simple: fresh food, every day, at $9.99," says Baric.

Daily Crave™ is a rotating lineup of featured menu items available for $9.99 each day of the week throughout the summer. Designed to deliver everyday value without sacrificing quality, Daily Crave serves up a different fresh-made favourite every day. Proteins for every palate are finished with proprietary sauces and salsas that play nice with every order.

Day Daily Crave Monday Mild Chicken Quesadilla Tuesday Ground Beef Burrito Wednesday Mild Chicken Bowl Thursday Spicy Chicken Burrito Friday Pulled Pork Burrito (select locations: Veggie Ground Burrito) Saturday Crunchy Chicken Bowl Sunday Bang Bang Shrimp Bowl

*Veggie Ground Burrito available at select locations.

This summer, with the world watching, barBURRITO is making sure no one watches hungry.

About barBURRITO

barBURRITO™ is Canada's largest Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant chain, with more than 400 locations operating from coast to coast. Founded on the belief that bold flavour is built -- not bought -- barBURRITO prepares its ingredients fresh in-house daily, layering a range of proteins, house-made salsas and proprietary sauces into every custom-built order. Food that's made to move and priced to come back for. Every single day.

Built for Craves.™ | barburrito.ca

Media assets, photography and additional information are available upon request.

Valid at participating locations only. Plus applicable taxes. Prices subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer. No substitutions. TM and ® owned or used under licence by BarBURRITO Inc. Copyright 2026 BarBURRITO Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE barBURRITO

Media Contact: Heather Kirk, [email protected], 416 500 1752