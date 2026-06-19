Canada-Europe Conferences Position Montreal as a Hub for Canadian Export Diversification

MONTREAL, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Saint-Laurent–Mont-Royal brought together leading government, diplomatic and business representatives yesterday at Jadco's Montreal headquarters for the Canada-Europe Conferences. Organized at the Chamber's initiative, the event focused on diversifying Canadian exports to Europe and highlighted opportunities to strengthen economic development and cooperation between Canada and the European Union.

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Against a backdrop of shifting global supply chains, evolving trade policies and a growing need for Canadian companies to diversify their markets, the discussions underscored Europe's strategic importance as a leading economic partner. The European Union represents a significant growth opportunity for Canadian businesses looking to expand internationally, thanks to its stable business environment, market size, and leadership in innovation and sustainable development.

The Canada-Europe Conferences also highlighted the economic strength of Saint-Laurent and the Town of Mount Royal, two areas that together generate nearly 10% of Québec's gross domestic product and rank among the province's key economic engines. Combined, they are home to more than 6,000 businesses active in strategic sectors including aerospace, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, technology and logistics. These sectors play a critical role in Québec's competitiveness and export market development.

Hosting the event at Jadco's headquarters also reflected the economic vitality of the territory. A major Québec real estate company and a leading economic player in the Saint-Laurent borough and the Greater Montreal area, Jadco actively contributes to a business ecosystem that supports investment, innovation and economic growth.

Discussions addressed growth prospects for Canada-Europe economic relations, support strategies for exporting companies, international investment attraction, and opportunities for collaboration among economic stakeholders on both sides of the Atlantic. Experts and decision-makers from government, diplomatic and business circles took part in the discussions to identify concrete ways to expand trade.

Québec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Christopher Skeete, the Honourable Stéphane Dion, Diplomat in Residence at the Université de Montréal, and several representatives of organizations dedicated to economic development, exports and investment attraction attended the conferences. The program also included panels on the potential of the European market for Canadian companies and on prospects for strengthening the Canada-Europe economic partnership.

Quotes

"The Canada-Europe Conferences confirmed what we have long known: Saint-Laurent and Mount Royal are not only local economic territories, but players with international reach. With more than 6,000 businesses active in strategic sectors such as aerospace, life sciences and technology, our business community has everything it needs to seize the opportunities offered by the European market. This event was a concrete first step toward building those bridges, and we intend to continue that work." -- Caroline Casabon, Executive Director, Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Saint-Laurent–Mont-Royal

"The Catalonia Trade & Investment Office in Montreal, ACCIÓ Montreal, has been working for more than 25 years to build lasting ties between our two ecosystems by developing strong business relationships, encouraging investment on both sides of the Atlantic and fostering technological collaboration. After personally dedicating 19 years to this work, I am convinced that the Canada-Europe/Québec-Catalonia partnership is an essential driver of innovative, resilient and shared prosperity." -- Geneviève Abbott, Director, Catalonia Trade & Investment Office in Canada

"Market diversification through exports is a key driver of growth and resilience." -- Miranda Gimmillaro, Director of Export Services, International Commissioner

"Canada's popularity in Europe has never been higher. Now is the time to build on that momentum and fully integrate Europe into business development strategies. This approach will allow Canadian companies to diversify their markets and strengthen their competitiveness on the global stage." -- Sam Ayoub, President, Canada-Europe Economic Chamber

"As an agency rooted in both Québec and France, we see every day that closer economic ties between Canada and Europe are no longer optional, but a strategic necessity. At Hélios, our role is to support European companies seeking to establish themselves in Québec, as well as Québec companies looking to Europe, by helping them turn their international growth ambitions into lasting, value-creating partnerships on both sides of the Atlantic." -- Cynthia Hamel-Gamache, Founder and President, Hélios Communication-Marketing 360

About the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Saint-Laurent-Mont-Royal

The Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Saint-Laurent-Mont-Royal brings together businesses, institutions and economic partners from one of Québec's most dynamic territories. As the voice of the business community, it contributes to the economic development of Saint-Laurent and the Town of Mount Royal by fostering networking, innovation, business growth and the territory's visibility nationally and internationally.

SOURCE Chambre de commerce et d’industrie de Saint-Laurent-Mont-Royal

Information and interviews: Justin Meloche, [email protected], 514-995-9704; Marie-Lise Mormina, [email protected], 514-771-2242