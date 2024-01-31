CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator issued its reasons for approving Trans Mountain's variance application for the Mountain 3 horizontal directional drill (HDD) crossing, a 2.3-kilometre section between Hope Station and the Burnaby Tank Terminal. The Commission issued its decision with conditions on January 12, 2024.

Based on Trans Mountain's new in-line inspection (ILI) commitments and demonstration of effective quality management processes in relation to the materials Trans Mountain purchased to build the HDD crossing, the Commission found that approving the December application with four conditions is in the public interest. The decision allows Trans Mountain to install a 30-inch diameter pipe instead of the previously planned 36-inch diameter pipe for the 2.3-kilometre HDD section of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP).

Trans Mountain has committed to installing permanent trap facilities on the north and south ends of the Mountain 3 HDD before the TMEP in-service date. The proposed trap facilities will enable full ILI capability for the pipeline section between Hope Station and Burnaby Tank Terminal. Condition 2 requires Trans Mountain to confirm that this commitment has been fulfilled.

The Commission also determined that the additional information provided in the December variance application about material quality, quality management, and testing aligns with the Quality Management Plan standards for the entire TMEP. The Commission requires Trans Mountain to file a letter confirming that chemical and mechanical pipe testing has been completed and that materials conform to TMEP specifications. The Commission is satisfied that with this approach, Trans Mountain can ensure the material quality for the variance will be equivalent to the rest of the TMEP.

On January 29, 2024, Trans Mountain reported technical construction challenges during pipeline pullback activities for the Mountain 3 HDD. The CER has inspection officers and IAMC Indigenous monitors currently on site as part of standard compliance verification activities. No safety or environmental concerns have been noted, and we will continue to monitor the situation.

Quick Facts

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) works to keep energy moving safely across the country. We review energy development projects and share energy information, all while enforcing some of the strictest safety and environmental standards in the world. To find out how the CER is working for you, visit us online or connect on social media .

SOURCE Canada Energy Regulator

For further information: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone (toll-free): 1-800-899-1265