Canada Day: A Family Celebration at Laval's Centre de la nature!

LAVAL, QC, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Get ready for an unforgettable day this July 1st at Laval's Centre de la nature! To celebrate Canada Day, we invite you to a large family celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., designed to delight visitors of all ages. Come and share a joyful and welcoming moment with the Laval community in a festive and heartwarming atmosphere.

A Day Full of Family Activities

Starting with the official opening of the site at 10:00 a.m., visitors can enjoy a full day of activities. In celebration of the World Cup 2026, with Canada as one of the host countries, soccer will take centre stage with mini matches and skills challenges. Guests can also enjoy face painting, creative craft workshops, inflatable games, and more. The presence of the Canadian Armed Forces will add an extra patriotic dimension to the event. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., food trucks will offer something for every taste.

Meaningful and Symbolic Moments

At 12:50 p.m., the national anthem will be sung during the Canadian flag-raising ceremony. At 1 p.m., a moving citizenship ceremony will welcome new Canadians--a powerful moment celebrating inclusion and diversity. The traditional Canada Day cake will be cut at 2:45 p.m. and shared with the public starting at 3:30 p.m.

An Invitation to All

Join us for this major civic celebration in Laval! Full event details are available on our website. Follow us on social media to stay up to date!

www.feteducanadalaval.net

Facebook: @feteducanadalaval

Instagram: @feteducanadalava

#CanadaLaval2026

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Government of Canada and the City of Laval.

Weather Advisory: This event will take place rain or shine! Only thunderstorms or severe weather requiring site evacuation could lead to a cancellation.

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