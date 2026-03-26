OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - North Atlantic right whales are one of the most endangered large whale species in the world. With recent population estimates at roughly 380, they face serious threats to their survival and recovery from the risk of fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes. The Government of Canada continues to implement measures to protect this endangered species in close consultation with industry.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, and the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced the fishery and vessel management measures for the 2026 season.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) continues to implement strong measures to address the threat of fishing gear entanglements, including adaptive fishery closure protocols that apply wherever and whenever North Atlantic right whales are detected.

Additionally, DFO is renewing the voluntary shallow water whalesafe gear pilot for three additional years. These pilots allow participating harvesters to continue operating in shallow water areas closed due to NARW detections when using innovative gear, such as break-away gear designed to reduce the risk of entanglement. These pilots will help inform the development of longer-term measures under Canada's recently launched Whalesafe Fishing Gear Strategy.

As an added protective measure, this year DFO will let harvesters know about North Atlantic right whale detections that do not trigger fishery management measures. These additional advisories will provide information on best practices if a whale is encountered and support increased vigilance among harvesters who may observe a right whale.

Finally, beginning April 22, Transport Canada will implement its North Atlantic right whale vessel traffic protection measures in the Gulf of St. Lawrence for the tenth consecutive year, aiming to reduce the risk of ship strikes. As in previous years since 2020, a mandatory 10‑knot speed limit, covering over 65,000 km², will apply to all vessels 13 metres and longer throughout much of the Gulf, along with dynamic slowdowns in the main shipping lanes when a North Atlantic right whale is detected. The voluntary slowdown in the Cabot Strait will also return, taking effect between April 22 and June 30 and from September 2 to November 15--maintaining the three-week fall period extension introduced in 2025.

In the Bay of Fundy, Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard will continue to encourage vessels to slow down when North Atlantic right whales are detected near the Grand Manan Basin and shipping lanes.

Canada's North Atlantic right whale protection measures are based on the latest data, science, and technological advancements, as well as extensive engagement with partners and stakeholders. These measures, implemented with support and cooperation from harvesters, industry, Indigenous communities, researchers, environmental groups and others, are making a meaningful difference in protecting North Atlantic right whales.

Quotes

"The North Atlantic right whale is one of the most endangered animals on the planet, and we have a responsibility to act, and we are. Canada's protocols are in place, and our whalesafe fishing gear pilots are showing real results. We can protect this whale and support our harvesters."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Government of Canada remains committed to protecting the endangered North Atlantic right whale. We are reducing risks to these whales while supporting safe and efficient marine transportation. Safeguarding our oceans is a shared responsibility, and we will keep working to ensure this species has the conditions it needs to recover."

- The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Quick Facts

Starting in 2026, the seasonal closure protocol will come into effect on June 1, 2026, in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Before June 1, North Atlantic right whale detections will trigger dynamic closures only. Otherwise, closure protocols remain unchanged in 2026.

As in previous years, fishing gear colour marking and lost gear and marine mammal disturbance reporting will be mandatory.

Canada released its national Whalesafe Gear Strategy in February 2026, including next steps to operationalize on-demand fishing gear.

The 2025 vessel traffic management measures achieved a high compliance rate, exceeding 99% for mandatory measures and close to 75% for the voluntary Cabot Strait measure.

Depending on the severity of a violation, vessel owners could face fines of up to a maximum of $250,000 if they do not comply with the mandatory slowdown in place.

Transport Canada will continue to use aircraft and acoustic underwater gliders to monitor for right whales primarily in the main shipping lanes of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

In October 2025, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium estimated the 2024 NARW population at 384 individuals. While continued monitoring is required, this estimate suggests the population is stabilizing after several years of decline.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]