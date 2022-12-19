OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence; and the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, issued the following statement:

"Congratulations to the Treaty One Nation on the official establishment of their urban reserve, Naawi-Oodena. This urban reserve will provide greater opportunities for growth and prosperity, and demonstrates a new way of thinking and doing business that benefits all. This is reflected in its name, which means 'centre of the heart and community' in the Anishinaabe language.

Naawi-Oodena, is comprised of five parcels of land totaling 109 acres, of which 99.41 acres (40.23 hectares) are reserve, and is located on the former site of the Kapyong Barracks in Winnipeg South Centre, former riding of the Honourable Jim Carr. It will be developed and co-managed by Treaty One Nation's seven First Nations, including: Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, Long Plain First Nation, Peguis First Nation, Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation, Sagkeeng First Nation, Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, and Swan Lake First Nation.

Additions to reserve support First Nations in reclaiming their traditional lands and advancing their vision of self-determination, economic development and community well-being. We are confident that Naawi-Oodena will support Treaty One Nation and the City of Winnipeg in building a more prosperous future for generations to come."

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

