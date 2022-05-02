CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File Nos. 2019-34 and 2020-13
Ontario Securities Commission
May 02, 2022, 15:08 ET
TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above named matters.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and Order dated April 28, 2022 are available at www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca
