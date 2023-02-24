CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File No. 2019-34
Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 24, 2023, 15:33 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that a Motion in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on June 14 and 15, and August 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. on each day.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries:, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
