CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File No. 2019-34
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 05, 2022, 14:35 ET
TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that the attendance in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on July 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. will now be heard on September 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
