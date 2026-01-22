TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada has a goal to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040, and new data from the Canadian Cancer Society shows that we are at a critical crossroads in this mission.

Despite being almost entirely preventable, cervical cancer claimed nearly 430 lives in Canada in 2025.

As part of January's Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer (the Partnership) is highlighting work undertaken by partners across the country to eliminate cervical cancer by improving human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination uptake and shifting from Pap testing to HPV testing for cervical screening. These are priorities outlined in the Action Plan for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer in Canada, 2020-2030 (Action Plan).

The Action Plan was developed by the Partnership with health partners across the country, including people with lived experience, public health and cancer system leaders, screening networks, and First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations.

"The goal of eliminating cervical cancer is still within reach," says Dr. Craig Earle, CEO of the Partnership. "But we will only achieve it by focusing on populations that face the greatest barriers to HPV screening and vaccination."

Recent modelling projections indicate that sustained efforts to increase HPV vaccination and making HPV primary screening available across all provinces and territories by 2035 are necessary in order to eliminate cervical cancer in Canada by 2040.

"Actions like implementing HPV self-screening in cervical cancer screening programs must be at the forefront," says Dr. Earle. "They are key to advancing health equity and reconciliation, which are priorities of the Action Plan."

Access the Action Plan to see how Canada is making progress towards eliminating cervical cancer.

