OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council for the Americas (CCA) unveiled its latest report, Beyond the Build: A New Canadian Strategy for Latin America and the Caribbean, calling for bold, immediate action to transform Canada's trade and economic relationships across the region. The report outlines a high-impact plan that links Canada's national infrastructure priorities with the Americas' most pressing needs--unlocking unprecedented opportunities for growth, resilience, and regional leadership.

Led by Ken Frankel and Marta Blackwell of the CCA, and developed by a team of leading Canadian policy thinkers--Janice Stein, Jonathan Hausman, Amanda Lang, Eric Miller, John Price, and Doug Saunders--the report provides a comprehensive blueprint for targeted government actions designed to accelerate economic growth while reducing risk through strategic partnerships in the Americas.

"Canada needs a new playbook for economic growth across the Americas." said Ken Frankel, President of the CCA. "Our ambitions, skills, and expertise are well aligned to growth opportunities across the region."

The report recommends that Canada prioritize five drivers of economic growth to enhance prosperity at home and expand trade opportunities within the Americas.:

Activate Free Trade Agreements: Unlock untapped economic potential by leverage Canada's existing agreements to unlock vast economic potential across the Americas.

Drive Infrastructure Investment: Create business consortiums and tax incentives to stimulate regional infrastructure development.

Develop Critical Resources: Utilize Canadian expertise in resource extraction to establish partnerships for developing rare earth elements and critical minerals.

Reimagine Labour Mobility as a Skills Exchange Strategy: Implement a region-to-region skills exchange to effectively address migration challenges.

Fortify Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Resilience: Protect and strengthen trade corridor and cybersecurity measures to mitigate risks in supply chains.

Canada is uniquely positioned to emerge as a preferred regional partner, but urgent action is essential to capitalize on this narrowing window of opportunity amid escalating global competition.

"In a time of unprecedented change, partnerships in Latin America present significant economic opportunities. They must also address important security issues. Canada can be a first mover before others seize this opportunity," emphasized Janice Stein, Founding Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs.

To explore the full recommendations from the CCA and understand how Canada can better engage with Latin America and the Caribbean, read the report here: https://www.ccacanada.com/beyondthebuild.

