WEST VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the province of British Columbia, announced a joint contribution of approximately $1.5 million through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement, under the National Housing Strategy for 156 new rental homes in West Vancouver.

Kiwanis Village West is made up of two six-storey buildings located at 950 and 970 22nd Street, which will share one level of underground parking with 142 parking stalls and 235 bicycle spaces. The buildings will also share extensive outdoor space, totalling over 53,000 square feet. The new residents of Kiwanis Village West live adjacent to a school and the West Vancouver Community Centre and Aquatic Centre, with other amenities easily accessed along Marine Drive.

The project opened four months ahead of schedule in late 2025, with all units leased by February 2026. In order to qualify, households were required to be living, working, or attending school in West Vancouver prior to moving in, and not own real estate. This model ensured these homes would be available to local residents struggling to find housing in West Vancouver. The buildings are operated by Kiwanis North Shore Housing Society, which has over seventy years' experience operating below-market housing on the North Shore.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"It's critical that people who work in West Vancouver can also afford to live here. Projects like Kiwanis Village West are making a meaningful difference in this goal by delivering 156 new homes. Canada is committed to supporting the workforce and below-market housing our communities need, including through projects like this. It shows what we can achieve when we work together in partnership." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast- Sea to Sky on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The opening of these 156 new below market homes marks a milestone in the community. These homes help strengthen our communities by supporting the people who live and work here, and by providing greater stability and opportunity for families and workers." – The Honourable Christine Boyle, B.C.'s Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"Healthy communities depend on people having safe, stable places to live and access to care close to home. The new homes at Kiwanis Village West, along with the adult day centre, will help residents stay independent, support caregivers and strengthen community-based health services in West Vancouver" – The Honourable Josie Osborne, BC's Minister of Health

"The opening of Kiwanis Village West is an important milestone for West Vancouver. With 156 homes at about 75% of market rent, it helps people who keep West Vancouver running and supports Council's priority that those who work here can afford to live here. Now home to 316 residents, including teachers, District staff, and first responders, it shows what's possible when the District, Province, federal government, and partners work together on environmentally responsible, affordable housing." – Mark Sager, Mayor District of West Vancouver

"The residents of West Vancouver depend on workers who too often can't afford to live in the communities they serve. Allowing more people to raise their families and build lives closer to where they work in West Vancouver will help ensure that the community can continue to have access to the services they depend on to thrive." - Bowinn Ma, Member of the Legislature for North Vancouver-Lonsdale

"The opening of Kiwanis Village West marks a significant milestone as we expand our reach to serve a new group--families and working individuals seeking homes close to jobs and schools. Affordable projects like this create lasting impact by supporting a more vibrant, inclusive community in West Vancouver. We are grateful to our federal, provincial, and municipal partners and Vancouver Coastal Health, whose collaboration and commitment made this shared vision a reality."" – Stefan Baune, CEO, Kiwanis North Shore Housing Society

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. Funding provided for 950 and 970 S22 Street includes: Approximately $1.5 million in joint funding through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement, under the National Housing Strategy. Approximately $53 million from the Province for construction financing and to facilitate a low-interest mortgage. The District of West Vancouver provided the land, valued at approximately $22 million, for a 60-year period, and waived the development cost charges of $1.4 million. Vancouver Coastal Health has purchased a 60-year lease for more than $3.5 million for its Adult Day Centre.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram YouTube. To learn how B.C. is working to deliver more homes for people, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/homesforpeople (opens in a new tab)

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn how BC Housing is helping to build strong, inclusive communities, visit: https://www.bchousing.org/podcast

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Media Relations, [email protected]; BC Housing Media Relations, [email protected]