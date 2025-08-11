Launched in partnership with KDA3, the platform is powered by groundbreaking technology and gives fans more ways to connect with basketball in Canada.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a year of unprecedented momentum, Canada Basketball is giving fans a new way to engage by launching Unify+, a digital membership platform that celebrates community, national pride, and fan participation. Unify+ offers exclusive access to Canada Basketball's community and content, allowing members to unlock fan-first benefits like early access to merchandise, ticketing, and interactive experiences - all at unify.basketball.ca .

A look at Unify+ (CNW Group/KDA3) A look at Unify+ (CNW Group/KDA3)

Unify+ is a first-of-its-kind initiative from a National Sports Organization (NSO), built to provide fans ownership of their passion and to elevate the experience of cheering on Canadian teams at every level. Fans who join early can claim several limited-time rewards such as founding member status, customizable Canada Basketball jerseys, early adoption rewards, and gain priority access to priceless experiences that reflect their role in building Canadian basketball culture. Members of Unify+ will receive recognition for their contributions to the platform, such as sharing basketball content, leading discussions, and supporting their local teams - all without needing to purchase tokens or complete undesirable digital tasks.

"Unify+ was created specifically for a community of passionate Canadian basketball fans," said Michael Bartlett, President & CEO of Canada Basketball. "We're incredibly proud to have partnered with KDA3 to create this new environment for our audience to connect with and follow our players and national teams. We're always looking for ways to innovate and grow the basketball community in Canada and creating Unify+ was a natural next step in that journey."

Unify+ also becomes the key destination to cheer on the next generation of Canadian basketball talent, making it easier than ever to support emerging players across the country. The platform was soft launched on August 4 at 15U National Championships, when fans and families of athletes were able to watch games, check scores, and track provincial team progress - all within Unify+. Youth and parents who registered for the platform were entered for the chance to win tickets to Homecoming Night powered by Unify+ on August 13 at Canada Basketball's marquee event, GLOBL JAM. Homecoming Night is presented by Unify+ and will feature appearances by some of the world's biggest basketball stars including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Andrew Nembhard, as well as Olympians Shay Colley, Yvonne Ejim, Sami Hill, Syla Swords, and more*.

"This isn't just another tech partnership, it's about rewriting the rules of how fans and athletes experience and take ownership of their love of sport. Unify+ will help shape the future," said Christian Magsisi, Founder & CEO of KDA3. "By utilizing blockchain technology for Unify+, we're putting power back in the hands of the community while directly supporting the growth of Canadian basketball."

In addition to fan engagement, Canada Basketball's high performance coaches and training staff will soon contribute to the platform and provide expertise and advice for training, allowing Unify+ to impact long-term development of the next generation of Canadian basketball talent. Other resources will include standardized training and development programming for officials and coaches.

Unify+ is built on Berachain, a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built to power real-world applications and Frequency, a consumer gateway that enables developers and enterprises to build seamlessly. While the platform runs on blockchain technology, no technical knowledge or cryptocurrency engagement is required. Fans simply sign up and enjoy the benefits of a new digital Canadian basketball community or engage on a deeper level by subscribing to a variety of membership tier options to unlock even more value within Unify+.

Canada Basketball joins Napoli SSC as the latest forward-thinking organization to utilize KDA3 to transform fan experience and deepen community connection.

Fans can visit unify.basketball.ca to sign up for Unify+ and claim their membership today.

*Athlete appearances subject to change

About Canada Basketball

Canada Basketball is the National Sporting Organization for the sport of basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball is respected worldwide and recognized by the International Amateur Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Government of Canada as the sole governing body of amateur basketball in Canada. A not-for-profit organization, Canada Basketball represents all basketball interests and provides leadership, coordination and direction in all areas of the sport.

About KDA3

KDA3 is a blockchain-powered fan engagement and membership platform built for sports organizations, creators, and communities. By combining onchain identity, composable loyalty programs, and exclusive digital experiences, KDA3 turns everyday fans into active stakeholders. KDA3 is built on Berachain and represents the next evolution of fandom in Canada and beyond. For more, visit www.kda3.io

About Berachain

Berachain, the first blockchain powered by Proof of Liquidity, designed to help businesses scale and provide sustainable onchain economies. With a unique Proof-of-Liquidity consensus mechanism and a vertically integrated stack, Berachain offers unmatched capital efficiency, speed, and developer flexibility. Purpose-built for communities, culture, and utility, Berachain is the infrastructure layer for the next era of Web3 adoption. For more, visit www.berachain.com

About Frequency

Frequency is the consumer layer for building Web3 applications on Berachain. Designed to make blockchain infrastructure usable and intuitive, Frequency enables developers, brands, and enterprises to launch high-impact products that prioritize real-world value, composable identity, and seamless user experiences. From sports and entertainment to loyalty and social applications, Frequency is the gateway to building the next generation of digital communities. Learn more at www.frequencyadvisors.com

Press Materials:

Click here to access the Unify+ press kit.

Media Contacts:

Abby Albino, Canada Basketball - [email protected]

Akasha Di Tomasso, KDA3 – [email protected]

SOURCE KDA3