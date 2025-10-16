Canada announces the groundbreaking of 13 Shelter Units in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced the groundbreaking of Inuit VAW Shelter, an investment of $6.4 million for the construction of 13 shelter units for Inuit women.

The shelter, owned by Ottawa Aboriginal Coalition, will serve as a safe haven for Inuit women and children escaping violence. It will provide culturally appropriate services and supports to help Inuit individuals heal and rebuild their lives. This initiative is funded through the Government of Canada's Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative. The shelter's design was developed in close collaboration with the Inuit community to ensure it reflects Inuit culture, values, and traditions.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Too many Inuit women and children face violence without a safe place to turn. This shelter--designed with Inuit knowledge and delivered with community partners--will offer safety, healing, and practical supports so families can restart their lives with dignity. Our government is proud to support solutions that are led by community and focused on outcomes."– The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Shelters and transitional housing provide essential support for those in need, but they are only part of the solution. That's why we're investing in culturally grounded spaces, like the new centre for Inuit women experiencing violence, which help ensure safety and dignity for women and their children while we continue working toward lasting, permanent housing solutions. Everyone deserves to feel safe and to thrive in their culture." - The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

Funding provided for the project is as follows: $6.4 million from the federal government, through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative Ongoing operational funding from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC)



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]